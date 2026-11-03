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Ninth Circuit Rules Trump Admin Can Request Noncitizen Ballot Separation

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Nov 03, 2026 9:04 AM
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Ninth Circuit Rules Trump Admin Can Request Noncitizen Ballot Separation
AP Photo/Morry Gash

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Monday that the Trump administration can request that states separate out suspected noncitizen ballots in order to allow investigation. This was a much-needed win for election integrity right before Election Day.

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More specifically, the circuit court granted a stay of a temporary restraining order that (allegedly) prevented the Trump administration from trying to ensure that officials could not count noncitizen ballots, or at least that they could not do so without legal consequences.

Unfortunately, the Supreme Court is not so interested in election integrity, as it refused to intervene on behalf of the Trump administration in the case of California planning to count 20,000 noncitizen ballots. It is crazy that Democrats have managed to normalize election fraud so much that the highest court in our land actually seriously refuses to address tens of thousands of verified noncitizen votes. Apparently the Supreme Court has so little interest in protecting the Constitution nowadays that it won’t deal with any election fraud case, no matter how brazen.

Related: Americans, If You Love Freedom, Get Out and Vote Against Democrats

But to return to the Ninth Circuit Court ruling, it rejected the continuing stay on the Trump administration‘s efforts based on complaints from two labor unions and two political interest groups. These woke groups had made the ridiculous argument that the Department of Homeland Security insisting on sequestering noncitizen ballots violated the Constitution’s Elections Clause and the Voting Rights Act.

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In reality, constitutional rights, especially voting, apply only to citizens. So while states are supposed to administer their own elections, in this case, the federal government has a right to intervene because the states are deliberately violating constitutional rights by counting foreigners’ ballots. Indeed, the reality is the exact opposite of what the labor unions and political interest groups claimed.

Unfortunately, leftist officials have already started their usual shenanigans across the country. The districts below in Arizona are areas pretty evenly split between Republicans and Democrats, with one of them leaning Republican, according to Grok.

Georgia, like Arizona, often has issues.

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In a Michigan town that fundamentalist Muslims now dominate, an official who struggles to speak English and last year stuffed ballots is now the acting mayor:

Welcome to the Democrats’ latest effort to replace our republic with an oligarchy.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ELECTION INTEGRITY | FRAUD | SUPREME COURT | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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