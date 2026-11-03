Ninth Circuit Rules Trump Admin Can Request Noncitizen Ballot Separation

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Monday that the Trump administration can request that states separate out suspected noncitizen ballots in order to allow investigation. This was a much-needed win for election integrity right before Election Day.

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More specifically, the circuit court granted a stay of a temporary restraining order that (allegedly) prevented the Trump administration from trying to ensure that officials could not count noncitizen ballots, or at least that they could not do so without legal consequences.

BREAKING: In a 2-1 vote, the Ninth Circuit lifted restrictions on the Trump administration's efforts to have states set aside ballots from suspected noncitizens, allowing it to resume such requests, warn election officials of prosecution, and pursue related investigative steps. https://t.co/F0bhXtQ4ft — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) November 3, 2026

Unfortunately, the Supreme Court is not so interested in election integrity, as it refused to intervene on behalf of the Trump administration in the case of California planning to count 20,000 noncitizen ballots. It is crazy that Democrats have managed to normalize election fraud so much that the highest court in our land actually seriously refuses to address tens of thousands of verified noncitizen votes. Apparently the Supreme Court has so little interest in protecting the Constitution nowadays that it won’t deal with any election fraud case, no matter how brazen.

Related: Americans, If You Love Freedom, Get Out and Vote Against Democrats

But to return to the Ninth Circuit Court ruling, it rejected the continuing stay on the Trump administration‘s efforts based on complaints from two labor unions and two political interest groups. These woke groups had made the ridiculous argument that the Department of Homeland Security insisting on sequestering noncitizen ballots violated the Constitution’s Elections Clause and the Voting Rights Act.

In reality, constitutional rights, especially voting, apply only to citizens. So while states are supposed to administer their own elections, in this case, the federal government has a right to intervene because the states are deliberately violating constitutional rights by counting foreigners’ ballots. Indeed, the reality is the exact opposite of what the labor unions and political interest groups claimed.

Unfortunately, leftist officials have already started their usual shenanigans across the country. The districts below in Arizona are areas pretty evenly split between Republicans and Democrats, with one of them leaning Republican, according to Grok.

Due to power related issues, the Vote Centers located at Paradise Community College and Sunset Canyon School are temporarily closed. Please visit https://t.co/2Hs9CznUMi to find a nearby voting location. https://t.co/MdJ8rxNEix — Maricopa County Elections (@MaricopaVote) November 2, 2026

Georgia, like Arizona, often has issues.

🚨 BREAKING: Fulton County reports 1,069 ballots affected by scanner failures during early voting. Two scanners malfunctioned. At Mechanicsville Library, 361 ballots were impacted by a power failure and will undergo a full paper rescan. At Hugh C. Conley, 708 ballots were affected by jam errors. Officials plan to transfer the memory card and conduct a paper rescan if needed. Elections Director Nadine Williams is seeking county board approval tonight at 6:30 p.m. for the modified counting process. The process will begin after polls close, remain open to public view, and be followed by final reconciliation. — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) November 3, 2026

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In a Michigan town that fundamentalist Muslims now dominate, an official who struggles to speak English and last year stuffed ballots is now the acting mayor:

BREAKING: Abu Musa was just sworn in as Hamtramck's new acting mayor He barely speaks English, doesn't even live there, was caught on tape stuffing ballots before his narrow victory https://t.co/GVAkrhKrBm — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 3, 2026

Welcome to the Democrats’ latest effort to replace our republic with an oligarchy.