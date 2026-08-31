5 of Town’s Muslim Council Members Under Investigation for Election Fraud

Every member but one of the town council in a Michigan town is under suspicion of committing election fraud or helping carry it out. And fundamentalist Muslims are taking over the town.

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Democrats have been cheating in elections for around two centuries, but the Democrats’ fusion with fundamentalist Muslims brought a whole new level of disregard for America’s Constitution and other laws. For devout Muslims, sharia is supreme and must supersede all other laws. That is true no matter which country they live in or come from.

RealClearInvestigations senior reporter Paul Sperry described multiple towns where Muslims dominate the leadership or town culture. They include Dearborn, Mich.; Paterson, N.J.; and Hamtramck, Mich.

Paterson, a town which Alexander Hamilton himself founded, has a huge Palestinian population; many residents say it’s unnecessary to learn English, a prominent imam is related to a Hamas commander, and town leadership holds “Free Palestine” events and twins with pro-jihad city Ramallah. While America has for many years experienced the cultural and name changes that immigrant communities bring, immigrant communities also traditionally learned how to assimilate into American culture. That is not true of Muslims, who demand that everyone else change to please them. And for 1,400 years, the Islamic track record is taking over every country to which they move.

Activist Linda Sarsour, who defends terrorism and has ties to a Hamas jihadi, bragged about the Paterson area: “Our number one and top priority is to protect and defend our community; it is not to assimilate.” The same transformation is apparently happening at a rapid pace in Hamtramck, where the fraudster councilmen are, according to Sperry.

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Muslim immigrants from mostly Yemen and Bangladesh have flocked to the two-square-mile city and carved out an increasingly Sharia-compliant enclave. Their numbers have made it a Muslim-majority city, and that’s translated into unprecedented political power. With almost 30,000 residents, Hamtramck is the first city in the U.S. to have an all-Muslim elected city council. Also sharing the Islamic faith are its mayor, city manager, attorney, comptroller, clerk and police chief. Like Paterson, one of the first acts by its Islamic leaders was to rename the city’s main street “Palestine Avenue.”

Businesses fly Yemeni flags, business owners and politicians converse and put up signs in Arabic, and women shop shrouded in full niqabs. Mosques and Palestinian propaganda murals infest the Michigan town, and multiple churches have turned into mosques. Hamtramck once had a reputation for its music and bars, but Muslim politicians banned bars near mosques and changed regulations to permit the loud five-times-a-day Muslim call to prayer broadcast.

Instead of Easter break, schoolchildren now get an end-of-Ramadan break, and the city council now allows slaughtering goats and sheep on residential property.

Five of its six Muslim council members have been charged with, or are currently under investigation for, election fraud. These include allegations they conspired to forge the signatures of recently naturalized Muslim immigrants on absentee ballots or buy their votes, according to a state law enforcement document. Last month, a jury convicted councilman Mohammed Hassan, who also serves as Hamtramck’s mayor pro tem, on charges he provided a false statement for an application on an absentee ballot in the 2023 election. Earlier this month, Hassan was sentenced to one year of probation and community service by a county judge who expressed astonishment at the extent of corruption in the city. Despite the conviction, Hassan remains on the city council.

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The police chief did have to resign under criminal misconduct and domestic abuse allegations, but the Muslim mayor and council fired city manager Max Barbarino for daring to investigate them and replaced him with a Muslim. He sued for racial discrimination, according to Sperry, but what can he hope for in a town where Muslim invaders have taken over?

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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