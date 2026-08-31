MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 9:22 AM on August 31, 2026

Welcome to another edition of Plain Old Regular Five O'Clock Somewhere — the video live chat you've known and loved since 2020.

Someday, a new Monday and Wednesday morning version of Five O'Clock Somewhere will replace the Monday afternoon version, but this is not that day.

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So tune in at the usual time, and don't forget that our never-gonna-give-you-up Friday edition is on this week.

See you at 3 p.m. sharp(ish).

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family, when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

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NEWS & POLITICS VODKAPUNDIT

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5 O'CLOCK SOMEWHERE

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MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit
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