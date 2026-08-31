MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Welcome to another edition of Plain Old Regular Five O'Clock Somewhere — the video live chat you've known and loved since 2020.

Someday, a new Monday and Wednesday morning version of Five O'Clock Somewhere will replace the Monday afternoon version, but this is not that day.

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So tune in at the usual time, and don't forget that our never-gonna-give-you-up Friday edition is on this week.

See you at 3 p.m. sharp(ish).

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family, when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?