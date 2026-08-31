The Morning Briefing: Here's Hoping Trump Leaves the MSM Propaganda Machine in Ruins

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is moderating an all-day panel discussion on "The Unfortunate Intersection of Bedazzling and Corduroy."

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It's good to be here to begin the week after having had the last two Mondays off. I'm glad that nothing weird happened this weekend to keep me away. If anything did, it's between me and the NSA.

I've been writing about leftist bias in the mainstream media for over 20 years now. For the longest time, it felt like the best efforts of talk radio, FOX News, and the emerging conservative new media voices weren't able to shake the stranglehold that MSM stalwarts like The New York Times and the Big Three nightly news networks had on narratives.

Things started to change when then-private citizen Donald Trump decided to run for president in 2015. His use of social media was otherworldly brilliant. He not only bypassed the false narrative machine in the MSM, but the clumsy, panicked messaging of the Republican establishment as well. Old paradigms didn't account for a candidate who never seemed to sleep and would hop on Twitter at 2 AM Eastern to tell the world what he was thinking.

Every time I was interviewed during that election cycle, I would say that Trump's use of social media would one day be taught by Political Science departments in universities all over the country.

Obviously, it really heated up when he won. I remember being glued to every public statement of his during the first few months of his presidency, just reveling in the way he would verbally groin-kick the eternally hostile hacks in the MSM. I'd been waiting to see something like that all of my adult political life. True, President Reagan used to manhandle them as well, but his daggers were delivered a bit more gently. The press had gotten infinitely more hostile by the time Trump was in office and he had no interest in pretending that he owed them any respect.

The enemy of the people MSM machine propped up the drooling husk of Joe Biden in the hope of getting rid of President Trump forever. The truth-torturers gave it everything they had, too. They turned January 6, 2021 into the holiest day on the Democratic Party calendar, repeating every "insurrection" lie ad nauseam. They practically donned cheerleader skirts to celebrate all of the perversion of justice lawfare that the Dems threw at Trump in their attempts to interfere with the 2024 election. As someone who paid attention to all of that more than most people, I can assure you that they thought they had him.

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Then he won again.

That may not have been a fatal blow to the MSM cretins, but they've been in shock and triage mode ever since. I'll bet that the majority of them now wish that they hadn't participated in the 2020 Biden charade because President Trump would have at least hit his term limit already. Instead, they've let Trump Derangement Syndrome rage until it has become incurable, and opened the door to an internecine existential crisis uprising within their beloved Democratic Party.

The TDS delirium prevents them from seeing reality clearly, if at all, but I'm sure that, on some level, many of them know that they aren't the false narrative clearing house that they once were. Their greatest hope for avoiding a vestigial future revolves around the Dems' attempts to keep our elections filled with "anomalies." That is why they are all-in on spouting the Democratic National Committee's lies about GOP efforts to make elections more transparent. This is from something that my Twitchy colleague Sam J. wrote over the weekend:

That thing Democrats claim never happens keeps happening ... but instead of covering the stories that keep popping up. The Associated Press is busy insisting voting by noncitizens is very rare. The problem they're running into now is that fewer and fewer Americans are buying into the propaganda, so they're pushing harder than ever before.

It's going to be a full-court press from the Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media on this between now and November. I come across several variations of the above in even the quickest perusals of "news" stories these days.

Here's something that Sam shared in her post:

The professional propagandists are panicking https://t.co/tHGuUyJwFK — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) August 29, 2026

Yes, Ms. Crowley, they are.

Near the end of 2024, I wrote a column in which I said that the MSM death rattle had begun, but it was going to be a long one. I believe that President Trump and his administration's relentless kneecapping of the antagonistic media bottom-feeders has probably sped up my timetable on that.

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No matter how the midterms go for the Republicans, I know that President Trump won't be lighting any unity candles and seeking out a Kumbaya moment with anyone in American political media. This post Matt wrote yesterday will give you a good idea where his feelings are when it comes to the MSM lefties.

I have a lot of hopes and dreams for what this president can still accomplish between now and the end of 2028. One of my biggest ones is that he will keep verbally carpet bombing the emotions of the pathological prevaricators in the mainstream media until their psyches look like Dresden in 1945.

That's some rubble I'll enjoy sifting through when this ride is over.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

Bruce F. gets us started this week:

Friday morning salutations, Mr. K. Thank you for another excellent MB, as always. I'm writing regarding your response to Jerome F. this morning. Where do you see Ron DeSantis as part of the future for the GOP?

That's a great question and, oddly, one I haven't thought about recently. I get the feeling that DeSantis knows that his presidential opportunity has passed, at least for now. Something really got lost in translation when he hit the national stage in the 2024 primary battle. That doesn't mean that he wouldn't make great V.P. material. If the GOP hangs on to the the White House in 2028, DeSantis would make a fantastic attorney general in the next administration.

This is from Randy K. in Wisconsin:

Dear Kruiser, I want to sarcastically thank you for putting the ear worm “Blame it on the Rain” in my head as I envision a boy tearing the wings off a deer fly. Horrid!!!!!!!!!! P.S. I never miss a morning Brief 😊. Love ya!

Well, thank you for being a regular. I was hoping someone would take notice of the line about the flies. I didn't imagine anyone would love it, it's just nice to be noticed.

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Don T. writes:

Kruiser, I'm sad to see Karoline Leavitt depart the Trump team. The press corps couldn't hold a candle to her and she ate their lunch every day. Thanks for the greatest-hits montage, it was a great way to begin the weekend! Enjoy yours!

Karoline does seem like an almost impossible act to follow, but I know that President Trump has some promising potential replacements waiting in the wings. What I will miss most about Leavitt is her cheerful and effortless way of brutally dismissing the press hacks.

Rick M. has some SQNS thoughts:

"Kerszcrembyyla had complete faith that his "open bar adult bouncy house" startup would one day provide joy to millions. " Thank you for the acknowledgment of this nascent business I have started. The open bar concept, however, is now a cash bar, and all beverages will be served in adult-sized sippy cups to prevent spillage. Shoes must be removed, of course. Accepting names for the formal incorporation. "Tippy Sippy" is the leading nominee. Your column always makes a smile sprout on my usually sober face.

I went with the open bar idea as a means to charge more up front. The idea is that they end up having so much fun bouncing around that they don't drink nearly as much as they would in a stationary open bar situation. Glad you enjoyed it!

Mark B. helps us wrap things up:

Thanks for reading my previous note. I am ashamed to admit I was a reluctant MB reader/fan. Most authors I read write 1-2 articles a week. When I came across the MB for the first time and saw you wrote a daily column, I thought what is up with this guy? I wondered if you were like Obama, and thought the world couldn't live without you, or that every word that fell out of your mouth was wisdom for the ages. After my curiosity overcame my being stubborn, I finally read my first briefing. I have tried not to miss one since. In my opinion there are a few writers that should be standard reading for conservatives, and you are one. Don't stop writing. Mark B. from Illinois. P.S. I am still laughing at the name Motor City Muslim.

Thank you so much for the kind words, Mark. I feel that I should be honest about my ego, however. It's huge. My very first political website was titled, "America Needs Me." I balance my professional entertainer's ego with 40-plus years of political activist experience, though. When you mix those two up with just the right amount of craft beer, the magic happens. I appreciate you!

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Great start to the week — thanks to all who made it happen!

Everything Isn't Awful

Mom anteater carrying her child decides dad can carry them pic.twitter.com/Xkqb0h0nun — Nature Unedited (@NatureUnedited) August 29, 2026

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

08/30/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

MONDAY, AUGUST 31, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: Hearst

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Daily Caller

Secondary Print: Washington Examiner

Radio: BBC

New Media: NTD



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



2:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT makes an Announcement on Healthcare Affordability

Oval Office

White House Press Pool



4:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in Signing Time

Oval Office

Closed Press

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