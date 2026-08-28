James Talarico Agreed With a Podcaster Who Called Christians 'Mean,' 'Villains'

When a podcast host characterized Christians as “villains,” James Talarico — a Democrat Senate candidate from Texas and a fake Christian — called the description “spot on.”

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I never thought I would hear someone claim that there were too few “cultural Christians,” meaning people who claim they are Christian but don’t follow biblical principles or actually attend church regularly, in the United States. In fact, the plague of this country for a long time has been the increasing number of cultural Christians and the decreasing number of practicing Christians, explaining how our institutions are now so far away from the scripturally informed ideals at the founding of this nation. But apparently Talarico, the same man who likes to pretend he is a Presbyterian seminarian, is very sad at the slowly growing number of Christians who actually take their faith seriously. In fact, he previously referred to teaching young children Bible stories as “insidious” “indoctrination.”

James Talarico calls the idea that Christians are America's Villains “spot on” pic.twitter.com/pR594pB76o — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 27, 2026

Talarico appeared August 5 on the misnamed podcast Higher Learning, where host Van Lathan ranted, “I believe that cultural Christianity is dead, that the Christians now, from sea to shining sea, are the mean people. And if it's not true in every case, it's certainly true in the case of people who have power, who move policy, who influence discussions culturally. That the Christians are the villains, are the mean people. If I see ‘follower of Christ’ in somebody's Twitter, I know they're about to say something wild. Is that true? Is cultural Christianity — Christianity defining somebody as a good person — is that dead?”

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It is not clear what the heck Van Lathan means by claiming that being Christian should simply make you a vaguely good person, except that he probably thinks the only acceptable Christians are ones who affirm every sin, encourage every corruption, and tolerate every Democrat program. Tolerance of sin is itself wicked, and yet tolerance has become the only Christian “virtue” that leftists allow.

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Talarico, who had been chuckling with appreciation during Van Lathan’s deranged rambling, replied in answer to his last question about cultural Christianity, “I don't believe it's dead, although your assessment is spot on.”

Of course, to be Democrat now you have to compromise on Christianity, because the party supports homosexuality (Genesis 19, 1 Corinthians 6:9-10, Leviticus 20:13), unlimited sexual indulgence (1 Corinthians 6:9-10), abortion (Exodus 21:22), child grooming (Matthew 18:6), forced wealth redistribution (Exodus 20:15; 22:2, 2 Thessalonians 3:10), terrorism (Exodus 20:13), and other grave moral evils. So, of course, the supposed seminarian Talarico dislikes or even despises Christians who try to apply God’s commands to their lives.

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Talarico has made many shocking religious statements, such as claiming that Islam shaped his faith as much as Christianity, quoting a Gnostic “gospel” to claim that Jesus was a feminist who supported transgender ideology, and asserting that God is “non-binary.” He seems to be a professional heretic.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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