Meet James Talarico’s 'TransQueer,' 'Latinx' Theology, Umm, Bro

James Talarico is running for the Senate in this year’s elections in Texas. His radical far-left policies are bad enough, but his theology is even worse.

The New York Post is reporting on one of Talarico’s inspirations: a “TransQueer, Latinx” activist theologian upon whom Talarico lavished praise and befriended in 2021. The heretical dweeb even appeared on a podcast with scholar Roberto Henderson-Espinoza to gush over transgenderism, Latino ethnicity, and intersectionality in general.

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Dr. Henderson-Espinoza!! I’m a BIG fan. I read Activist Theology last year! As a progressive Christian in Texas, your work is an inspiration. I would love to talk with you!! pic.twitter.com/FvboIajDy2 — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) February 23, 2021

Talarico fell head over heels for Espinoza’s book Activist Theology, which she wrote in 2019 under her given name, Robyn Henderson-Espinoza. The Post reports:

“When you started following me on Twitter, I couldn’t contain my inner fan boy, because I read your book last year and it continues to inspire me and y’all’s work continues to inspire me,” the state lawmaker told Roberto Henderson-Espinoza during a March 2021 podcast appearance. “I told you I was a boring, straight, cis white man, and I added ‘Presbyterian’ to spice it up,” Talarico added. “My imagination is also just limited by my own background and identity.”

Yeah, nothing says “spicy” like “Presbyterian.”

But wait. There’s more.

“My whiteness, my masculinity, all those things limit my imagination about what’s possible,” he went on. “And that’s where … your book helps me do that.” Henderson-Espinoza, a PhD scholar, uses He/They pronouns and self-describes as Mestizaje (mixed race), autistic, non-binary, transgender, and Latinx. The book Talarico referred to was Henderson-Espinoza’s “Activist Theology,” published in 2019, which lays out a brand of progressive religious values aimed at fighting “interlocking supremacies.” The two began interacting in February 2021 after Talarico followed Henderson-Espinoza on X and described himself as “a BIG fan.”

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Check out the X post below to see what Espinoza looks like:

Meet the 'TransQueer Latinx' theologian James Talarico said 'continues to inspire me' https://t.co/H7r7HB0JgV pic.twitter.com/WUvblxJVSr — New York Post (@nypost) June 22, 2026

Notice how Espinoza is stacking identities on top of identities. That’s how intersectionality works: The more identities you can claim, the more authority you can claim. Espinoza is one repressed identity away from a free smoothie at the Intersectionality Café.

Related: The Left’s New Favorite Christian Politician Has a Theology Problem

Talarico has made a name for himself by trying to say that those who follow Christianity the way believers have practiced it for two millennia are subverting the faith in the name of a “Christian nationalist agenda.” However, as I wrote earlier this month, “Of course, the truth is that Talarico is the one distorting Christianity. He has twisted scripture, practiced eisegesis (which is reading one’s own meaning into a biblical text — and in Talarico’s case, bringing his own agenda into scripture) to claim that the Bible says what it doesn’t, and even preached from heretical, false Gnostic texts to paper a far-left agenda over Christianity.”

"James Talarico daydreaming about being a LatinX transgender person is the least shocking development of all time,” said RNC Spokesman Zach Kraft in a statement to PJ Media. “It would almost be comical how much of a woke freak this guy is if he wasn't so obsessed with forcing his creepy agenda on other people's young children."

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For the life of me, I’ll never understand how a man who gets everything wrong about Christianity every time expects someone to take him seriously as an exemplar of the faith. As I said at the beginning of his column, Talarico’s politics are bad enough, but his theology is even more dangerous because it’s leading people to eternal damnation.

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