The Left Would Hate for You to Know These Things About Trump

The mainstream media have spent pretty much every moment since Donald Trump announced his candidacy for president of the United States portraying him as an evil, cruel, empathy-free tyrant who couldn't manage a kind word for anyone outside his own family. Joe Biden practically built his entire 2020 campaign on that same premise, insisting that the election came down to character, and that Trump simply didn't have it.

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This is the same Joe Biden who spent years refusing to acknowledge his own granddaughter, Navy Roberts, the daughter Hunter Biden had with a former stripper. It's the same Joe Biden who checked his watch through the dignified transfer ceremony for the 13 American troops killed in the terrorist bombing outside Kabul's airport. And it's the same Joe Biden who let the country believe he was sharp as ever while his own team quietly managed a cognitive decline he denied for years.

But I digress.

Character, as it turns out, was never really the point. But two stories from a Newsmax podcast are the kind Democrats would rather nobody hear because they don't fit the narrative they’ve been trying to sell to the public.

The first comes from Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), who sat down with Greta Van Susteren and described what happened after Trump invited him to Mar-a-Lago back in January 2025.

"He invited me to have dinner at Mar-a-Lago back in January of 25, and I took a lot of s**t for that," Fetterman said. "Why? I don't understand."

But the big reveal came next.

"He also even checked in on my dad. My dad's having a real difficult situation, health, about his heart, and he absolutely checked in on that,” Fetterman said. He added that he disagrees with the president plenty on policy, but on a personal level, "it's been more than happy."

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"The private and the personal, at least in my experience, is very different," Fetterman said.

Van Susteren backed Fetterman up with a story of her own, one that goes back years before Trump ever ran for office. She recalled reporting on a struggling veteran and getting an unexpected phone call.

"Years ago, before he even ran for president, I was covering the story of this down-and-out soldier who had PTSD," Van Susteren said. "I got a call from Trump asking me what his address was. I said, 'I don't know his address. Why?' He said, 'Because I want to help the guy.'"

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"I said, 'Well, I don't know.' He said, 'Tell you what, I'll send you a check and you find him,' so he hangs up the phone," Van Susteren continued. "The next day I get a FedEx from Donald Trump with a personal check to the guy for $25,000."

There’s a reason why Van Susteren considered it a big deal.

“It's not something Trump could write off on his taxes. It's not something that was reported," Van Susteren said. "He's pretty gruff, often he says some pretty rough things and tweets some pretty rough things, but he's got that side of him."

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💥NEW: John Fetterman and Greta Van Susteren share personal stories showing Trump's character🇺🇸



Fetterman: "He even checked in on my dad! My dad's having a real difficult situation health about his heart — and he absolutely checked in on that."



Van Susteren: "A lot of people… pic.twitter.com/0TgluuVSIX — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) August 30, 2026

None of this fits the character that Democrats have long insisted was true.

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