Virginia Authorities Release Convicted Illegal Alien Assaulter; ICE Nabs Him

Democratic authorities in sanctuary state Virginia have released a convicted illegal alien sexual assaulter who targeted teen girls a little early, although they did — unusually — allow federal officers to take him into custody.

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I have been following the case of Israel Flores Ortiz for months at PJ Media, and you might remember how Fairfax County’s school district spent a significant part of the school year in denial about Ortiz’s repeated assaults on female students. Then, after Ortiz finally received nine charges of assault and battery, Fairfax Sheriff Stacey Kincaid refused to hand him over to ICE. The Biden administration had released Ortiz into the country, where he attended high school in Northern Virginia despite not speaking English fluently.

Despite all the charges against him of assault and battery, despite the fact that he was 18 years old and his victims were minors, Ortiz received only 180 days of jail time, or 20 days for each count of assault and battery. His pathetically meager sentence is up, and he is now free to go — and if Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D) and her ilk have any say, Ortiz will stay in America and prey upon girls for years to come.

What is shocking is that for once, breaking a lengthy habit, Fairfax County reportedly cooperated with ICE’s pickup of Ortiz.

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BREAKING: In a rare instance of cooperation, DHS confirms to @FoxNews that Fairfax County, VA transferred 19-year-old Salvadoran illegal alien sexual predator Israel Flores Ortiz to ICE’s custody after his release from jail today. Ortiz was convicted of groping nine girls as… pic.twitter.com/Rjur1CHIVs — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 31, 2026

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The Department of Homeland Security had already warned Fairfax County when it first confirmed Ortiz’s release date. “To be clear: we stand ready to arrest and remove Israel Christopher Flores-Ortiz even if [Gov. Spanberger] attempts to shield him from justice. There is no sanctuary in our nation for criminal illegal aliens.” DHS emphasized, “Sanctuary Spanberger must NOT RELEASE this predator and turn him over to ICE so he can never roam Virginia streets again.”

As mentioned above, it is shocking that Fairfax County didn’t do everything it could to thwart ICE, because that’s usually what happens. A typical cycle is that an illegal alien commits a crime, or maybe his 30th crime, and all the local leftists rush to release him immediately or make his sentence as short as possible while daring ICE to come arrest him.

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Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano (D) — pictured above — has been so shameless in releasing illegal alien criminals, even murderers, just to spite Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that the Justice Department earlier this year launched an investigation into him and his decision-making. For instance, Descano last year dropped murder charges against illegal alien Marvin Fernando Morales-Ortez, releasing him just before he murdered a man in Reston. Descano also dropped dozens of charges, including rape, against Abdul Jalloh, who subsequently murdered Stephanie Minter.

Thank goodness at least Ortiz is headed for deportation.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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