Illegal Alien Gets Only 180 Days for 9 Assault and Battery Counts

An illegal alien adult who was attending a Virginia high school has a conviction on nine counts of assault and battery on fellow students, but received less than a year in prison as this sentence.

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Israel Flores Ortiz is an 18-year-old El Salvadoran not fluent in English who entered the U.S. in 2024 and secured release from the Biden administration. Ortiz attended Fairfax High School in Virginia, where he repeatedly groped girls throughout the school year. The school authorities ignored the issue as long as they could, Fairfax County Sheriff Stacey Kincaid refused to honor an ICE detainer on Ortiz, and Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano tried to release Ortiz. Now there is this shamefully inadequate sentence for Ortiz.

To emphasize how stupid this sentence is, Ortiz received a mere 20 days in prison for each count of assault and battery. Think of the physical harm and trauma he caused all those girls, and only 20 days for each crime against them.

A Fairfax County judge sentenced 18-year-old criminal illegal alien Israel Christopher Flores Ortiz, of El Salvador, to jail for groping several female classmates in the hallways of his Virginia high school earlier this year.



ICE would like to take custody of him for immigration… pic.twitter.com/q4igBb8ts4 — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) April 21, 2026

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The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released a statement condemning the woefully insufficient sentence. “This adult criminal illegal alien should NOT have been attending a Virginia high school and allowed to prey on innocent teenage girls,” the DHS posted. “His sentencing to only 180 days for his convictions for nine counts of assault and battery is nothing more than a slap on the wrist. We are once again calling on Governor Spanberger and her fellow sanctuary politicians to NOT RELEASE this sexual predator from jail back into our communities to victimize more innocent women.”

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Fortunately, however, this is not the last word on justice for Ortiz. DHS assured Americans, “ICE stands ready to arrest this illegal alien if Governor Spanberger chooses to release him from jail.”

Sanctuary county Fairfax’s authorities always, without exception, try to protect and release illegal alien criminals, even murderers, without any regard for their citizens. Notably, Descano — the commonwealth attorney who was trying to release Ortiz — was the same person who dropped murder charges against an illegal alien who murdered a Reston man within 24 hours of his release.

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And now that Democrats have such tight control over Virginia, the illegal alien crimes are likely to continue.

WJLA reporter Nick Minock said “a 9th grade girl tells me she feels she has to look over her shoulder now after being groped TWICE by a soon to be 19-year-old junior at Fairfax High School. Israel Flores Ortiz was convicted on 9 charges of assault after more than a dozen girls reported he touched their private parts in school.” Minock noted that even the charges of assault were somewhat inaccurate as Ortiz should have faced charges of sexual assault.

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