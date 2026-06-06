Democrats Are Finally Walking Away From Graham Platner. Here’s the REAL Reason Why.

Graham Platner is in serious trouble, and the people who helped build him up are starting to jump ship. Cheyenne Hunt, a far-left activist, appeared on CNN’s The Lead Friday evening and announced she’s withdrawing her endorsement of Platner.

Advertisement

"I pulled my endorsement of Graham Platner because the information that has come to light at this point is inexcusable," Hunt told host Jake Tapper. "From comments on Reddit that excuse rape to now multiple allegations from a number of women that detail behaviors that are just grotesque, from demonstrably poor judgment to physical altercations, emotional abuse, psychological abuse, it's disqualifying for someone seeking to hold higher office, and we have to do what is right, even when it is politically and electorally inconvenient."

Platner has pushed back on a New York Times story featuring a Republican woman, Lyndsey Fefield, who alleges he was physically violent toward her. He’s claiming she has a partisan motive, but two Democrat women cited in the story made similar allegations against him, and according to Fefield, the paper spiked sexual assault allegations from the story.

"I think that we need to remember who we are," Hunt said. "If we want to claim that we have the moral high ground as a party, and we need to remember what distinguishes us from those we claim to organize against, and that is holding our own accountable and standing up for women across the board. Accountability does not change whether someone is affiliated with one party or another, and the demand for justice and equity doesn't change. And so that is why I'm pulling this endorsement now."

Advertisement

ICYMI: Democrats Are FURIOUS with Graham Platner Now

Now, obviously, we know this is not true. Democrats have a long history of standing behind members of their own party, despite their doing horrible things. So we can stop pretending that Democrats have any moral high ground whatsoever. The problem Platner presents now is that he threatens the image they’re trying to project, that they have the moral ground, which is why people like Hunt are reading the tea leaves and figuring now is the time to ditch Platner in the hopes of salvaging the race.

"It's been a steady drip of information over the last few months, and more frequently in the last few days, that has really chipped away at his credibility across the board," Hunt said. "And, again, I think it's just blatantly disqualifying at this point. So, no, I don't believe that."

Remember, Democrats knew about the Nazi tattoo for months. They backed Platner anyway. If that wasn’t disqualifying, nor were the Reddit posts or the sexting on the predator app, why all of a sudden are they only now starting to pull back?

Math.

Platner’s campaign released an internal poll showing him up by just four points.

In a poll taken over the past two days: we lead by four.



Susan Collins is spineless and corrupt. And in 153 days, we will defeat her. pic.twitter.com/LHbLVG0w9E — Graham Platner for Senate (@grahamformaine) June 3, 2026

Advertisement

“An internal poll showing +4 is not super reassuring given that internal polls typically exaggerate their candidate's standing by 4 points or so,” pollster Nate Silver said on X. “And that's smaller than Platner's lead in most public polls before.”

On top of that, Collins has a history of outperforming the polls by a significant margin.

How Much Polls Underestimated Susan Collins By Per CNN



2008: 🔴 8 Points

2014: 🔴 8 Points

2020: 🔴 12 Points



2026 Maine Senate Average: 🔵 Platner +6 https://t.co/RFyuDQA0Nl pic.twitter.com/USJiKOSea5 — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) June 3, 2026

So while it’s good that Hunt and likely others are pulling back from Platner, there have been enough disqualifying things coming out about him for months now that this isn’t a sudden realization that he’s a creep; it’s that it’s looking less as if he can win. That’s not the moral high ground. They have simply lost confidence that Platner can win.