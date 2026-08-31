Hey, I Know That Guy Who Just Clown-Slapped Rep. Max Frost!

So there I was, tipsy-scrolling on Twitter (or X, blech), and who do I see?

You may know him as a "voter," or perhaps as a "guest," or even as "the headband guy" who humiliated Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) on a show called Surrounded from Jubilee Media. The episode is called "1 Young Politician vs 20 Boomers (ft. Maxwell Frost) | Surrounded."

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That mysterious headband-sporting cat is my good friend, Geno Bisconte, one of the edgiest comedians in New York City.

FACT-O-RAMA! It is dangerous to be an edgy comedian in a city that believes scrotums are evil and communism is virtuous.

I'm kind of embarrassed that I wasn't the first writer to cover my good friend Geno's victory over a whiny, politically impotent Gen Z doofus who wasn't smart enough to understand he had just stepped on a verbal rake, which Geno was happy to point out twice. In fact, I'm not even the first person from the Townhall mothership to mention Geno.

Maxwell Frost complains that he did NOT have access to the American Dream, gets immediately checked:



"You went from driving an Uber to being a politician...! What am I missing?!" pic.twitter.com/K9eiD32r4R — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 31, 2026

I actually suggested to my PJ Media friends that, if they wanted to write about Geno, like everyone else seems to be doing, I could arrange a phone call. Then I thought, "Hey, I've known Geno for two decades. We've been drunk together in no fewer than six states, and we are adding Connecticut to the list on November 7. Why would I hand this off? I'll just write this myself."

So what happened between Geno and Frost? I had to watch the entire video and call Geno to gather the facts.

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Frost did what young pinkos do best and pretended he was a victim: he tried to say the American Dream of upward mobility was dead for his generation. Geno, who is the fastest smart a** in comedy, quickly pointed out twice that Frost was living proof that the dream was still real, as he repeated Frost's own words that he had started as an Uber driver and was now a representative from the Orlando region.

The entire episode was embarrassing for Frost. He got "boomered and zoomered" by almost everyone with whom he spoke.

FACT-O-RAMA! Geno is a Gen Xer, not a Boomer.

Geno came on at about the 13:20 mark and proceeded to school Frost at every turn, starting with the fact that Frost, 29, had no life experience, even mocking Frost's attempt to pretend bagging groceries at a Publix grocery store somehow gave him "life experience."

Frost dropped the usual talking points: J6 was an insurrection, and President Donald Trump was a Jeffrey Epstein criminal. Snoooooooore...

FACT-O-RAMA! Geno knows the secret to modern political debate: know your stuff and make it funny. Frost couldn't crack a joke if it was in an egg. Geno pounded him with mockery. The whole thing is worth watching.

So here was my phone call "interview" with my friend, Geno:

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"Dearest queerest, what do you want me to say about you in this article?"

"You should say we have been drunk in like seven states together," he responded.

"Noted... I thought it was six... Don't we have a gig in Connecticut in November?" I retorted.

"Yeah! That'll be eight. With Keegan and McNeely. No one is gonna survive this."

FACT-O-RAMA! The biggest MAGA comics in the New York City/Long Island area are Geno Bisconte, Mike Keegan, Terry McNeely and Yours Truly. And we all drink. Typically bourbon. No one is expected to survive this gig. You should be there.

The best part of the entire video is roughly the last ten minutes, when Frost got to pick his final debater and picked Geno. Bad choice, little man.

Geno verbally beat Frost into a coma; Frost had nothing more than canned talking-point answers. Frost should hand his seat to Geno Bisconte and beg to get back his grocery-bagging job at Publix.

"Dude," Geno continued, "can you just tell the story and maybe push the podcasts and whatnot? You know what happened with this Frost guy. Oh, do we need more cigars at The America First Warehouse?" he concluded.

FACT-O-RAMA! Yes we do. I'll bring some.

Geno and I do two podcasts together every week at America First Warehouse: The America First Podcast on Tuesday at noon, and Be Free, Stay Free every Wednesday at noon, which we do with Paul Nolan from Live From Studio 6B on the Real America's Voice network. We show stupid videos of liberals doing stupid things and then mock them. It's hilarious, and trust me: the communist stains hate to be mocked.

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Here is the whole video. Well done, buddy! Frost should be embarrassed.

Every "Boomer" taught Frost a lesson that he is too much of a narcissist to understand, especially Geno.

Watch this video and tell me Frost isn't a CIA deep-state-created doofus. Geno handled him like British terriers chasing rats. GRAPHIC WARNING THERE!

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