The Morning Briefing: RFK Jr. Continues to Terrorize Leftists With Healthy Food

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Owrtunzembrügg was ready to both execute and honor his duties as the Grand Confectioner for the First Annual Leeward Antilles Ayahuasca Jenga Festival.

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Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is one of my favorite "Are you not entertained?" stories of President Trump's current administration. I mean, the man who the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media insist is one of the most dark and divisive figures in the history of American politics got a freakin' Kennedy to work in a Republican Cabinet. If you'd pitched this as a television script 15 years ago network executives would have said, "Nah, too out there."

We knew that the Dems were going to be permanently triggered by the fact that a scion of their royal family jumped ship to become part of the MAGA machine. Kennedy continues to compound their misery because he and the president have obviously developed a strong, friendly bond through working together. It doesn't matter what he does in his role at HHS, the lefties have predetermined that they're going to hate it all.

Kennedy really got the commie blood boiling when HHS revised its list of recommended pediatric vaccines, shrinking it from 17 to 11. That was done to give parents more discretion about which vaccines their children should receive. Parental involvement in the lives of their own children is anathema to Democrats, who would prefer that any kids that survive their abortion gauntlet be under the control of the state from the moment of conception. When the leftmedia hacks write or talk about Sec. Kennedy, they pretty much portray him as a man who's advocating that people abandon Western medicine and just hope for the best.

He's a real thorn in their tyrannical side that flourished during the COVID-19 pandemic.

My Instagram experience is curated to be decidedly non-political. The only political account I follow is Kennedy's (@seckennedy), and that's because he posts so much about his mission to get Americans to — Quelle Horreur! — eat better food. His "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA) movement is his real passion while heading up HHS. While the Trump Derangement Syndrome loons keep making him out to be nothing more than a raging antivaxxer (which he's not), Kennedy is repeating "eat real food" as if it were his mantra.

Now Kennedy and HHS are taking aim at the quality of school lunches. This is from Catherine:

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HHS named the initiative Developing Evidence for Programs to Ensure Nutrition for Development (DEPEND). The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) will be in charge of it, according to an August 26 press release. “Millions of American children depend on school meals every day, and we will not spend taxpayer dollars on food that undermines their health,” said Kennedy. “DEPEND will give schools the tools to replace highly processed foods with real, nutrient-dense food — and use rigorous science to prove what works. We are building a practical, affordable playbook that schools across America can use to serve healthier food and raise healthier children.”

Would we as conservatives prefer that no more taxpayer dollars be funneled into the public education system? Of course we would. However, as Catherine notes, it's going to happen anyway, so "it’s much better to spend our taxpayer money on beneficial projects than on DEI nonsense or mere social experimentation."

Who knows? Maybe healthier kids will be less susceptible to the leftist indoctrination at public schools. Heck, I'm willing to try anything at this point.

I've been on a heath journey this year that has had some fantastic results. A big part of it has involved nuking processed foods from my diet as much as possible. I'm already sold on what RFK Jr. is advocating. This isn't about me suddenly becoming a champion of federal programs, it's my way of once again highlighting just how badly the bottom-feeders in the MSM misrepresent anything being done by the Trump 47 administration. While Sec. Kennedy is busy telling people to stop eating crap, the MSM is caterwauling about two alleged measles deaths in Pennsylvania and acting as if he is spreading the disease himself.

Yeah, I'm staying on Teams MAGA and MAHA because I like what they're doing. The fact that two acronyms keep the Dems running for the Xanax and Prilosec is just like a gift with purchase.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

Let's let Sharon start us off today:

Thanks, Stephen, for sharing your hopes and dreams to end the MSM madness! Your two last paragraphs from Monday's Briefing cannot come soon enough for this 'more than old enough to be your mother ' fan of all things Kruiser! The power of the press using the fourth estate with DEMagoguery and ruining the nation by promoting their dystopian ideals, because these fruits and nuts hate Trump, deserves more than a reduction to rubble! Need to prevent any attempt of rising from those ashes for the enemies from within!

Wait, I'm not sure if that "old enough to be your mother" line was directed at me or not. If it was, I'm flattered. You're the best.

We have an SQNS that is taking on a life of its own, with a couple more responses to it yesterday, both from Friends of the Briefing. The first is from Jonathan S:

You quoted Rick M: "Kerszcrembyyla had complete faith that his "open bar adult bouncy house" startup would one day provide joy to millions. " Thank you for the acknowledgment of this nascent business I have started. The open bar concept, however, is now a cash bar, and all beverages will be served in adult-sized sippy cups to prevent spillage. Shoes must be removed, of course. Accepting names for the formal incorporation. "Tippy Sippy" is the leading nominee. Your column always makes a smile sprout on my usually sober face.



Just a thought for expansion: add a river ride, starting in President William H. Harrison's home state of Indiana and call it "Tippy Canoe and Sippy Too"! Hoosier pride worldwide (speaking as a former Ohio resident and next-door neighbor, sort of)! And a slogan: take a sip and lose the drip! (Might even work for soft drinks)

This is one of the better ideas to keep history alive that I've heard in a while. So few people want to give props to our only four-week president.

And this is from Charlotte S. (no relation to Jonathan):

Dear Kruiser-Man, I have an idea for a name for Rick M's cash bar bouncy house. He could call it Boozey Bouncer. Whaddaya think?

That makes me think of Loni Anderson in her prime. I don't know if she was a drinker or not, but that's what popped into my head.

Deb W. writes:

G'day to ya, Stephen. Nope, not an Aussie but just felt that term best fits my mood for this moment. Bruce mentioned Ron DeSantis' future. Sadly, I agree that he is unlikely a POTUS candidate the next cycle but that he would make an excellent AG. As would Cruz though my dream future for him includes Justice on SCOTUS. He'd make a good POTUS, too. We have rather an embarrassment of riches in our people for now. Sadly also an embarrassment generating bunch, too. But the political Left really has, if not cornered that market, certainly does dominate it. And not just their DSA ones who support all the same stuff the rest of them do whether they pose as moderates or progressives. The DSAs are simply too locked into their mental instabilities to be actually dishonest. They believe their delusions are or will be, certainly should be reality. Meanwhile, their antics are entertaining or nutritious fodder for dissection by right side analysts and pundits...except when they're terrifying, which happens with alarming frequency. Keep plugging along, starting our days with your thoughts and words.

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So many people on the right mention Cruz for SCOTUS that I hope it happens one day. I feel that the GOP will have to hang on to the Executive Branch for another term or two for that to happen. As you noted though, the pool of talent is deep, so let's remain hopeful.

We'll finish with this from our friend Jerome F:

Hey Mr. Kruiser, No doubt Trump is doing a fantastic job of weakening the MSM, and it is a lot of fun to watch. I also think one of the reasons why it's possible for Trump to do this is because of the work folks like you have put in over the years exposing the MSM and the left as a whole while using a non-AM radio wave platform. Not saying Trump wouldn't have been able to do what he is today if it wasn't for sites like PJTV and PJ Media (in the pre-THM days), but I think folks like you and others (Whittle, Klavan, Andrew Breitbart, etc...) laid somewhat a foundation all those years ago for people to see and talk about the fact that those on the TV screen and in the papers are only telling you what they want you to hear. Exposing the MSM and left didn't happen overnight. Years ago, when I had my blog, I did it for that exact reason - bring their real agenda to light. Lord knows it wasn't for the money! BTW, the day you and a handful of folks at PJ Media started following me on the old Twitter was the greatest day of my blogging life!

It certainly wasn't for the money back then! The names you mentioned got me tripping down Memory Lane. Stephen Green and I first became friends and partners in thought crime at PJTV, of course. It was so much fun during the Tea Party heyday to work with Bill Whittle, Andrew Klavan, and the late, great, Andrew Breitbart. We were all part of the somewhat secret Hollywood conservative underground. In addition to the work, a large group of us would get together every month to socialize. Those were some of my fondest memories of my last several years in Los Angeles.

Thanks for hanging around!

Hey, let's do this again tomorrow.

Everything Isn't Awful

"Corgi Riding Her Pony" is my favorite Courtney Love bootleg.

A woman kept seeing a mysterious visitor on her property at night. Then she discovered it was her neighbor's Corgi riding her pony pic.twitter.com/hxEA4yPkQz — Nature Unedited (@NatureUnedited) August 29, 2026

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I posted this last year when it first came out and I think it might become an annual thing. This gets SO dark.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

08/31/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Secondary TV Corr: EWTN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Daily Mail

Secondary Print: CQ Roll Call

Radio: NPR

New Media: Timcast



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



9:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Pre-Tape Phone Interview

The White House

Closed Press



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



1:30 PM THE PRESIDENT meets with Oil and Gas Retailers and Refineries

Cabinet Room

Closed Press



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



4:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press

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