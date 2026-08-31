The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has a new initiative to bring healthier, less processed food to school lunches.

School cafeterias have been the subject of jokes, jibes, and critiques for decades over the quality (or lack thereof) of the food they serve. But as HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has emphasized, the chemicals and colors in some highly processed foods can actually be dangerous for kids’ health. That’s why Kennedy wants to take on the task of adjusting school meals in places that receive federal funding. The initiative will cost taxpayers $32.5 million to provide “nutrient-dense, real food” to kids.

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HHS named the initiative Developing Evidence for Programs to Ensure Nutrition for Development (DEPEND). The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) will be in charge of it, according to an August 26 press release.

“Millions of American children depend on school meals every day, and we will not spend taxpayer dollars on food that undermines their health,” said Kennedy. “DEPEND will give schools the tools to replace highly processed foods with real, nutrient-dense food — and use rigorous science to prove what works. We are building a practical, affordable playbook that schools across America can use to serve healthier food and raise healthier children.”

Read Also: Spencer Pratt Slams Warped ‘Compassion’ for ‘Baby Killers’ but Not Their Victims

The constitutionality of government funding healthcare or school initiatives is highly questionable, but since that ship unfortunately sailed years ago, it’s much better to spend our taxpayer money on beneficial projects than on DEI nonsense or mere social experimentation.

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Part of the DEPEND initiative is to help schools come up with effective ways of transforming school food programs. And since irresponsible spending, toxic environments, woke staff, and troubled youth make it difficult for schools to maintain operations, their workforces, infrastructure, and procurement, a change is needed to fix cafeterias — and school departments in general.

The HHS press release noted that the plan is for schools and districts to come up with personalized solutions instead of a one-size-fits-all approach.

Through one-time investments, DEPEND will support School Food Authorities, school districts, and individual schools pursuing innovative approaches in four key areas: • Food Purchasing & Supply • Workforce & Food Production • Student Demand & Meal Economics • Transforming Operations & Infrastructure Awards are expected to range from $75,000 to $2.5 million, depending on the scope of the proposal. If the initiative is successful, HHS aims to provide additional funding in fiscal year 2027.

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By working with the NIH All of Us Research Program, DEPEND will make the experimental results available to the public. The DEPEND initiative will have a coordinating center, as there will be different grants and experiments across the country with various results and budgets.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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