Rabbi Barclay's Weekend Iran Updates

Shavuah tov, may this new week bring stability, peace, and protection upon Israel, the United States, and the world.

On Friday night, the U.S. announced that it has signed an agreement with Venezuela that he said would give the United States "majority control" over more than 65 billion barrels of the South American nation's proven oil reserves, through a partnership with the private sector and at no cost to American taxpayers. "This historic deal more than doubles America's oil reserves, significantly increases our oil supply and will lead to a substantial reduction in fuel prices for all Americans for many years to come.”

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This agreement not only helps gas prices but also significantly weakens Iran's economic leverage on the U.S., and the Muslim regime was quick to respond, as were other nations in the Middle East.

The Turkish and Qatari Foreign Ministers met this weekend and announced that the only way to peace in the region is if Israel and the United States follow their plan. Similarly, Nikolai Mladenov, Director-General of the Peace Council for Gaza, told Qatar's Al Jazeera network that "failure to adhere to the roadmap threatens the collapse of the cease-fire."

The Islamic regime in Iran was quick to verbally attack the U.S. and Israel, officially announcing that it is committed to "standing firm against U.S. sanctions and against American-Israeli conspiracies." Iranian President Pezeshkian followed that up a few hours later, saying, "no power can force a united nation like Iran to submit, We will not submit to threats and aggression. It is in the interest of Iran, the region and the world that the U.S. does not create chaos and that Israel does not undermine security." By Saturday night, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X that "intelligence shows major efforts to manipulate the energy market. Elements in the American administration are using the media to influence prices for personal gain, Elements identified with Israel are also promoting war.” And a few hours later, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Gharibabadi said that "Iran is not rushing to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The Strait of Hormuz agreement with Oman will not take effect unless the U.S. fulfills its commitments.”

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Translation: The economic sanctions, including/especially the deal with Venezuela, are deeply affecting and scaring the Iranian regime, and their answer is to hold the Strait of Hormuz as blackmail and to threaten more war.

On Saturday evening (East Coast time), the U.S. Department of the Treasury responded to the Islamic regime's threats by intensifying the economic pressure. It proposed sanctioning Banque Misr UAE, the Emirati branch of one of Egypt's largest banks, and cutting off its access to the U.S. financial system. The Treasury accuses the bank of helping Iran evade sanctions and facilitating funding for the IRGC and the Iranian Defense Ministry, again, placing even more economic pressure on Iran.

Senior Director for Counterterrorism Sebastian Gorka said on The Rabbi's Table last week that the U.S. treats terrorist groups and terrorist nation-states differently in order to prevent full-out war with another nation (and their allies). He explained that this is why the U.S. is using economic sanctions against the nation of Iran as opposed to how the U.S. treats Hamas, Hezbollah, et al. Given the reaction of Iran over the weekend so far, it would seem that the economic pressure is making a difference, although it seems to me that it still leads ultimately to one of two alternatives: war, or a regime change in Iran (which would require the people of Iran to be able to revolt against the IRGC, which would be difficult given that the IRGC has the weapons and the Iranian people do not).

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There is a long alliance between the people of Iran and the people of Israel. Let us all pray that the Iranian people are able to wrest control of their nation from the dangerous religious zealots who have controlled it since 1979. And let us all pray for the miracle that once again, the Iranian people and the people of Israel are able to work, play, and interact together as friends and as free people.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

August 29, 2026

17th of Elul, 5786

A written statement from the Ayatollah came out on Sunday, and if it is still not clear what the official stand of Iran is, the statement is simple and straightforward. "The Zionists and the Americans are enemies of all Muslims in the world." This is the highest Islamic cleric stating that the religious dogma of Islam is to view all Americans and Israelis as the enemy of "all Muslims.” It is a further demonstration that Islam is less a religion and more of a political movement.

A U.S. official told Al Jazeera early Monday morning that the U.S. military carried out airstrikes against two Iranian launch platforms on Larak Island. The official said the launchers were preparing to fire missiles toward the Strait of Hormuz. Trump wrote on Truth Social late Sunday night that "Kharg Island is being bombed to smithereens." Nour News Network reported that at least two were killed in the U.S. attack. The CEO of Iran's National Oil Company said that oil activity on Kharg Island has not stopped.

The IRGC responded: “Several of our fighters and citizens were killed and injured in an attack by the American-Zionist enemy on Larak Island. The enemy's aggression against Larak Island will be met with a response, and the aggressor will be punished.” Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, warned: “Test our will once more, and pay a heavier price. Retaliation is coming; Just run!” Iranian state television announced late Sunday night that in retaliation for a U.S. strike on Larak Island, Iran attacked the Al Minhad Air Base of the United Arab Emirates using dozens of drones. Reuters reported that this is in addition to Iran striking two American bases in Jordan in response.

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We don't always hear a lot about what is going on in the waters other than the Strait, but the Bahrain Foreign Ministry said its Coast Guard is investigating reports that a Bahraini-flagged vessel was hijacked and robbed at gunpoint in Gulf waters. The vessel was allegedly intercepted by armed men and forced into waters claimed by Iran.

According to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority, Turkish Navy warships approached Israeli Navy vessels on Monday morning in international waters in the Mediterranean Sea and imposed specific maritime navigation routes on them. The Israeli Navy has raised its readiness and alert levels in anticipation of any further operational developments or escalation in the Mediterranean.

There will probably be more attacks from Iran, and then requests for more negotiation and a ceasefire. But we need to be conscious of their patterns, actions, and the latest words of the Ayatollah.

And even more than that, we need to put our faith in God, who has and always will keep His covenant. If you start to get depressed by all that is going on, then take the lesson of Rebbe Nachman, and go into nature, and sing or dance. One of our greatest weapons against the evil that is so prevalent is to be joyous, and especially to be joyous in nature.

May we all fight this darkness in the world with joy and have faith that God will always respond.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

August 31, 2026

18th of Elul, 5786

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