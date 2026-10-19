Feds Arrest 28 Registered Noncitizen Voters, All From List of 20,000 Sent to California

Remember how California Dems sneered at the list the Trump administration sent of 20,000 registered noncitizen voters who received ballots? Feds just arrested more than two dozen of them while Democrats continue to deny any of the voters are noncitizens.

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Bill Essayli, first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, is tired of the lying propaganda coming from the likes of Secretary of State Shirley Weber (D-Calif.) and Attorney General Rob Bonta (D-Calif.). So on October 19, he pointed out that the most recently arrested registered noncitizen voters are just a drop in the bucket of the tens of thousands the feds identified in the blue state.

He posted, “28 people charged today. All 28 are on the list of 20,000+ likely noncitizen registrants we gave California last week. All 28 are still registered voters, and ballots are going out now. No, this isn't the total number of noncitizen voters in California. Police can't catch every speeder, but that doesn't mean speeding isn't widespread. 28 is what we could charge in a week. California must verify those 20,000 registrations before counting ballots. One illegal vote is too many.”

Essayli also shared the methodology that the Trump administration used to come to the 20,000 tally, given how much Democrats are lying on mainstream media outlets about “no proof.”

This is the methodology behind our list of 20,000+ likely noncitizen registrants in California: data cleaning, identity matching, removal of citizens and deceased individuals, manual USCIS review, supervisory sign-off, and law-enforcement screening. Sworn declarations in today's TRO filing detail each step. — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) October 19, 2026

If the Trump administration ever does succeed in cleaning the voter rolls nationally, I think we might be surprised at how many state and local offices aren’t solidly in Democrat hands. If the Democrats could win honestly, why would they be so hysterical about crackdowns on fraud? Of even more immediate importance, if Democrat Xavier Becerra could win the gubernatorial race in California easily against Republican Steve Hilton, why would California officials be so stubborn about not counting the 20,000 illegal ballots?

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Essayli confirmed Monday, “We began arresting these individuals this morning, early this morning. My understanding is at least 11 are in custody so far. The rest will be in custody in the near future.”

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He explained that this is not just a problem centered in California, but one spread across the nation. “In the last seven weeks alone, the Department of Justice has charged 113 aliens across 20 states with illegal voting and registration offenses,” he said. “Since the beginning of this administration, we have charged 156 people with voting fraud-related offenses. These are not isolated instances. We are investigating thousands of more similar cases throughout the nation.”

It turns out the conspiracy theorists were right. Our election system is incredibly corrupt and vulnerable to malicious foreign and domestic actors. And that is exactly what has been keeping Democrats in power.