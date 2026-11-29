A Detroit, Mich., imam is telling his congregants not to make any alliances with or express any friendship for Jews or Christians, even in elections, because only Allah and Muhammad can save humanity.

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American Bedouin lists Imam Abdulkarim Yahya among "tribal leaders" and says he founded the Dar Al Rahma in Detroit. He traveled "extensively" across Middle Eastern nations, studying in such terrorist hotspots as Syria and Yemen, and is a sharia expert. He's also, apparently, an "experienced hunter." One of his teachers, Habib Umar bin Hafiz, denied that Palestinian terrorists kill children while urging jihad on Israel and accusing Israelis of slaughtering civilians. Yahya appears to be following in the footsteps of his rabidly fundamentalist teacher.

Speaking on November 9, Yahya said, "Allah prohibits us from loving those who oppose Allah and His Messenger [Muhammad]. And he also prohibits us from allegiance to those who disbelieve in Allah in general, and in specific, taking as our protective allies the Jews and the Christians."

Yahya then engaged in typical Islamic revisionism, because Christianity existed centuries before Islam and Judaism existed millennia before Islam, so Muslims have to try and explain how their false religion came into being so many ages after Judeo-Christianity. "Allah tells us that in the Quran, the Jews and the Christians, their theologians sold them out. They concealed the revelation," Yahya asserted absurdly. "And then after that, their rulers took advantage of them, and are taking advantage of them, and this poor group of people, they're just reaching for straws. This year, we're red, two years later, we're blue. We just want something to change our condition."

Detroit Imam Abdulkarim Yahya: Allah Prohibits Muslims from Taking Jews and Christians as Allies; Only Allah and the Prophet Muhammad Can Bring Humanity to a Better Place; We Should Stop Bootlicking Non-Muslim Political Parties; Where Is Our Invitation to These People? https://t.co/sbm5cAZOSW — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) November 29, 2026

Related: This Advent, Christians Face Persecution in Dozens of Countries

Holding up a Quran, Yahya pontificated, "Brothers and sisters, you have the only thing that will change their condition... The only thing that will help humanity, and bring humanity to a better place, in this world and the next, is Allah and the prophets, the culmination of them, and the foremost of them being, Muhammad, the seal of our prophets and messengers." Whenever he mentioned Allah or Muhammad, Yahya actually used a much longer Arabic title for each. "Like, that's what hurts our heart; where is our invitation to the people, right?" Yahya warmed to his theme. "We're begging and bootlicking. Let me jump on this party. Let me jump on that. Let me go hang out with people who smoke hash this time, walk down the street with the gays the other time, kick it with someone who just genocided my brothers and sisters another time." Ironically, besides Communists, the only group committing true genocide at this time is Muslims.

There are a few points to draw out here. Firstly, what the imam said is perfectly in accord with both Islamic law (sharia) and Islamic sacred texts. Fundamentalist Muslims have to kill non-Muslims, convert them, or at the very least subjugate them. In many Muslim nations throughout history, Christians and Jews have been second-class citizens or little more than slaves, with the jizya tax having been one way of exploiting them. Modern examples include Qatar, Gaza, Lebanon, Iraq, and Pakistan. Everywhere that Muslims take over, the Jewish or Christian population either disappears altogether or becomes almost nonexistent. That is also true of any other religious or ethnic groups that do not submit to Islam when the conquerors take over.

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Second, the imam does not seem particularly worried about the fact that he is living in a country that is still theoretically majority Christian, and that has religious tolerance enshrined in its Constitution. Why? Because he almost certainly believes America will become Muslim. After all, every single other nation in history that has allowed in even a strong minority of Muslims has become a sharia dictatorship. Lebanon is one example from recent history. That's why Yahya talked about aggressively proselytizing Americans, because he wants to see every American become Muslim.

What Muslims have done to Dearborn, Mich., they intend to do to the entire rest of the country. That is why they managed to elect a record number of Muslim representatives in the 2026 election, and why mosques and Muslim organizations around the country are planning to pour many millions more dollars into elections in the future. It is also why Muslims are turning U.S. churches into mosques wherever possible, demanding changes to state and city laws, and voting for more mass migration. Islam is not just a religion; it is a political entity.

Finally, Yahya has no loyalty to America. Just as he traveled to multiple Muslim countries, wherever he could find someone who was fundamentalist on sharia, so he lives here while having supreme allegiance to sharia. He completely rejects the right to freedom of religion or freedom of speech. Yemen wiped out its Jews, Syria is wiping out its Christians, and Yahya studied in both locations. For him, America is intolerable until and unless all Americans become Muslim.

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