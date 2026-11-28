Nidal Malik Hasan, a U.S. Army psychiatrist who was at the time a major, on Nov. 5, 2009 opened fire at Fort Hood while screaming “Allahu akbar,” murdering 13 people and injuring over 30 more. Before he committed this supremely evil deed, Hasan had raised eyebrows with his Islamic proselytizing, which he carried on even when he was supposed to be conducting medical briefings. Yet now that Hasan faces execution this Thursday for his deed, he is behaving in a decidedly un-Islamic manner: He is trying to save his skin and keep from being put to death.

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Fox News reported Saturday that Hasan is “fighting his transfer to Texas and renewing his bid to halt his execution.” This is more than a little strange, as Hasan has consistently shown himself to be a devout and knowledgeable Muslim both before and after his act of mass murder. The Qur’an promises paradise to those who “kill and are killed” for Allah (9:111), and even if Hasan’s execution comes 17 years after his murders, for a believing Muslim such as Hasan, the promise still holds.

So why is he trying to escape going to Allah with a guaranteed place in the gardens of paradise, complete with the notorious heavenly virgins, non-intoxicating wine, and all the fruits you can eat? Has Hasan left Islam?

Whatever the murderer may be thinking, he can be comforted that the far-left American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which can always be counted on to act against the best interests of Americans, is on his side. Fox notes that ACLU attorneys filed a brief with the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas, arguing that Hasan “should remain at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, while he pursues a constitutional challenge to his death sentence.”

Yeah, it has only been seventeen years since Hasan committed his murders. There is no doubt whatsoever that he committed them. He is entirely unrepentant and, at least from the looks of all the public statements he has made since them, indefatigably committed to the religion that led him to commit the murders in the first place. So why not let him keep on appealing until he dies a natural death?

Ryan Kriegshauser, U.S. Attorney for the District of Kansas, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Maag “urged the court to reject Hasan's request for a stay of execution.” And with good reason. It is abundantly clear that Hasan opened fire at Fort Hood as an act of Islamic jihad, to which he was wholeheartedly committed and about which he was extremely knowledgeable. In a June 2007 briefing which Hasan gave to other doctors at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Hasan’s PowerPoint slides said many of the same things about the necessity to do violence to non-Muslims that are found in jihadist literature and propaganda throughout the world.

Hasan’s understanding of Islam was clearly rooted in traditional understandings of the faith as taught by the authoritative schools of Sunni Muslim jurisprudence. It was also the same Islam that is taught by groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas and Al-Qaeda. In arguing that the Qur’an mandated jihad against unbelievers, Hasan invokes the same Qur’anic passage that Osama bin Laden used as an epigraph on his “Letter to the American People” of October 2002: “Permission to fight (against disbelievers) is given to those (believers) who are fought against, because they have been wronged; and surely, Allah is able to give them victory.” (Qur’an 22:39)

Related: Islam’s 20-Year Mission for the United States

In that same presentation, Hasan also explained that Muslims are obligated to wage offensive jihad against unbelievers, with ominous taglines in his PowerPoint such as “we love death more than you love life.” He quotes the Qur’anic verse calling for war against the “People of the Book” (that is, mainly Jews and Christians) until they “pay the jiyza with willing submission and feel themselves subdued” (9:29). Hasan apparently told the assembled (and no doubt stunned) physicians that Muslims had a religious obligation to make war against and subjugate non-Muslims as inferiors under their rule.

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No one in government or law enforcement has ever made any attempt to determine how prevalent such understandings of Islam are among Muslims in the United States. Yet it is of cardinal importance for those sworn to protect us to begin making such an attempt now. As we saw at Fort Hood, the lives of innocent people depend on it. Seventeen years later, that is more urgent than ever. Whatever happens to Nidal Malik Hasan, the nation is still in dire need of effective measures to prevent other jihadis like him from murdering more Americans.

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