When Senate Republicans warned former Special Counsel Jack Smith's office to preserve every record it had, they spelled out exactly what they feared would happen.

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A month later, it happened anyway.

On Nov. 12, 2024, Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) wrote to then-Attorney General Merrick Garland, then-FBI Director Christopher Wray, and Smith, calling their request "necessary based on the Justice Department's past failures to preserve federal records."

They had plenty of history to point to.

During Robert Mueller's Russia probe, at least 27 government phones used by his team were wiped before the Justice Department's inspector general could examine them, a fact that surfaced in records released in September 2020, after a Judicial Watch lawsuit. The senators' letter quoted Grassley's finding from that month that "multiple employees of then-Special Counsel Mueller's team wiped data from their government phones, including texts messages [sic]."

The letter also said Mueller staffers "admitted that they wiped data from their phones and also on multiple occasions had their data automatically wiped after putting in the wrong password too many times." It singled out senior prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, citing a March 18, 2018, record stating that he "[e]ntered [his] password too many times and wiped his phone."

Smith's office knew the risk.

Staff received their work phones with instructions to call tech support before entering a wrong passcode more than five times. Notes on one training presentation read, "Thank you for joining us in the effort to avoid the irony of being investigated for the improper handling of federal records while investigating someone for the improper handling of federal records."

Records obtained this month via an FOIA request from the Oversight Project (Mike Howell's watchdog group) tell the full story, and Just the News reviewed them. The problem occurred on December 15 and 16, 2024, according to an undated internal memo.

"On December 15, 2024, SCO Smith Paralegal [redacted] entered her password into her iPhone, asset tag A089869, eight times incorrectly," the memo reads. "This is the maximum limit for entering the wrong password after which the iPhone locks and requires a factory reset be performed for continued use."

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That was three attempts past the limit her own office set, and the paperwork doesn't even agree with itself. While the memo says the paralegal "locked herself out," a tech support message from that same day reads, "[Redacted] needs assistance with iPhone. She accidently [sic] wiped it and needs assistance getting her phone set up again this afternoon." Apple lets users switch on an automatic wipe after 10 failed attempts, and it's unclear whether government phones erase data after eight. The memo also downplayed any loss, leaning on the paralegal's word that "she did not use text and did not have any texts on her iPhone other than spam." Other staff records showed she had at least one text exchange with a colleague, which officials called "administrative in nature."

On Sept. 30, 2026, Smith sat before the Senate Judiciary Committee and swore he had followed the rules. "I sought at all times to comply with the Federal Records Act, as I expected my attorneys to do, as well," he said.

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According to his office's memo, Smith was personally briefed on the wiped phone on Dec. 18, 2024. He ordered a detailed report, had staff retrieve the phone in case the FBI could recover the data, and saw the matter referred to the inspector general. But then, under oath, he said nothing about it.

It sure seems like Jack Smith's team committed obstruction of justice, and Smith, as the guy in charge, would be responsible for it. Now, crimes under 18 U.S.C. §641 and §1519 require criminal intent, and that’s going to be the big question here, but come on. Smith's office was warned in writing, then “lost" data, just as Mueller's team did.

Federal obstruction law covers the destruction of records even before an investigation begins, and Smith knew scrutiny was coming. Sorry, but if you think that was accidental, you don't deserve to be taken seriously.

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