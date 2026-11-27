I’ve been saying for a long time that Joe Biden is learning the hard way just how irrelevant he is. And the book sales numbers for his new presidential memoir are the latest proof.

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The first-week sales numbers for Joe Biden's new memoir have dropped, and the results were humiliating for a man who spent four years insisting that he had the best record of any president.

Promise Me, America sold just 21,000 copies in its first week, according to market research firm Circana. That puts it far, far, far behind the debuts of former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Obama's 2020 memoir, A Promised Land, sold more than 800,000 copies in its first 24 hours and hit 1 million by the end of its first week, while Clinton's My Life crossed 1 million within two weeks.

At Biden's pace, he'd need about 38 weeks to sell what Obama sold in a single day, and that’s assuming he sells the same amount of books every week. Which he won’t. Sales are likely going to drop off quickly, as that 21,000 most certainly includes preorders, and the people who most wanted to buy the book preordered it.

What a joke.

I've written a few books over the years. My best-selling book has sold more copies than Biden's presidential memoir, and I'm a nobody.

Despite those dismal numbers, the book still reached No. 1 on The New York Times nonfiction best-seller list, and his publisher, Little, Brown and Company, said it was “proud" of the ranking.

Sorry, but when a presidential memoir sells like a mid-list cookbook, you have no business being proud of anything.

Now, here’s where the excuses start coming in.

As you know, Biden has made very few appearances to promote the book because of his 2025 prostate cancer diagnosis. His illness is a legitimate reason to scale back, and the lack of a proper tour will certainly become the go-to excuse for the poor performance, but the fact is that people don't care about Joe Biden.

His earlier memoir, Promise Me, Dad, written after his vice presidency, sold more than 300,000 copies, according to Forbes. Biden made over 30 public stops to promote that book and none for this one, yet a drop that steep can't be explained by a canceled tour alone.

The rest of the family hasn't fared much better, either. Jill Biden's June memoir, View from the East Wing, sold about 46,000 copies in total, according to Circana, while Hillary Clinton's What Happened and Michelle Obama's Becoming each topped 1 million.

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According to reports, Joe Biden got a $10 million advance for his presidential memoir. At this rate, the book will never sell enough copies to make back that advance.

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This humiliating report comes after the revelation that the memoir is full of factual errors and embellishments that are easy to disprove. A Washington Free Beacon review by Jon Levine went through the book line by line and found so many mistakes that it suggested that nobody ever fact-checked it.

In addition to the poor book sales, Biden's presidential library is struggling to raise money. The Joe and Jill Biden Presidential Library Foundation brought in less than $1.5 million in 2025 while burning through about $2.1 million, which puts it $600,000 in the hole, and nobody has started building anything. Since Biden announced his library plans in September 2025, the effort has been an epic fundraising disaster, proving how irrelevant he has become.

The foundation collected zero new donations in 2024, Biden's final year in office. Even sadder, its first $4 million was leftover cash from his 2021 inauguration, which means the library's best fundraising came before Biden spent a single day as president.

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