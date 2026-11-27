Parenting looks very different today than it did when I was a kid.

I grew up in the glorious 1980s, when children still rode in the front passenger seat without a second thought. I can't recall ever sitting in a booster seat.

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To say that things have changed is an understatement, as all parents learn.

For example, I now live in New York, where children under eight must ride in a booster, depending on their size. Safety advocates say kids should keep using one until the seat belt fits properly, usually around four feet, nine inches tall. Officials also recommend that children under 13 ride in the back.

Honestly, it all felt excessive. I mean, come on, I survived. We all did. Then California showed up and made New York look like a libertarian paradise.

Starting Jan. 1, 2027, a new law could require children as old as 16 to stay in booster seats until they pass a five-step seat belt fit test. I’m sorry to say that’s not a typo. In California, 16-year-olds who are on the verge of getting their driver’s license may have to use a booster.

Assembly Bill 435 is the brainchild of Democrat Assemblymember Lori Wilson. She claims she wants to cut serious injuries and deaths among young passengers by making sure seat belts fit their bodies. Parents who get it wrong face fines and penalties of nearly $500 per child. A family with three kids could take a $1,500 hit for a bad buckle job.

Now, let’s be honest, this isn’t really about safety. This is about more revenue for the state. Just like seat belt laws. If you thought those were about protecting lives, stop kidding yourself.

So here’s how this new law works.

Drivers must confirm that the child sits with their back flat against the seat and their knees bent over the edge. The shoulder belt has to cross the middle of the chest and shoulder, away from the neck. The lap belt has to sit low on the hips and touch the thighs. And the child must hold that position for the entire trip, and failing any one step means staying in the booster.

Good luck with that.

Anyone who has driven a child anywhere knows how that goes. This has all the earmarks of a bill designed to increase the profits of a typical traffic stop. I don’t care what the statistics say about accidents.

Even the safety experts cited by CalMatters say height alone doesn't reliably show whether a child can safely use a seat belt, because vehicle designs and airbag systems differ. So the state has built a rule around a moving target and attached a penalty to it because, well, California.

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The Auto Club of Southern California and AAA Northern California, Nevada & Utah backed the bill. They argued that child restraints only protect a child to the extent that they are used and correctly fitted. Even if that’s true, it's an argument for better educating the parent rather than fining them.

This is the nanny state run amok. Imagine being 16, on the verge of driving legally, and still strapped into a booster seat. What a joke. I miss the 1980s. We rode in the front seat without a booster. We ventured out into our neighborhoods while our parents had no idea where we were. Good times.

Today, we’re putting 16-year-olds in booster seats. Well, California is. I’m sure others will follow.

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