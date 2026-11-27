As I’ve written earlier in these pages, my wife and I are enthusiastic fans of NFL football. We appreciate the fact that football at this level is an extremely complex game — indeed, it is far too intricate and demanding for many professional coaches and coordinators, who often tend to stare at the field with bovine incomprehension as the game slips away from them. It is also, as we all know, an intensely violent sport, which brings me to my subject: the COVID vaccines which players were compelled to take.

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Regarding COVID, Janice and I were immediately skeptical, which we knew from a modicum of research in the first few days of the pandemic, was a kind of superflu that targeted mainly elderly people with comorbidities. This is where approximately 99% of fatalities occurred. We followed none of the rules — masks, social distancing, voluntary shelter — except on the occasional instances when there was no option. The vaccines were another matter; in effect, they were the extension of the syndrome to the world, the last stage of an engineered pandemic.

We understood pretty quickly from a little more research, from the knowledge that vaccines generally take at least ten years to develop and test, and from a natural distrust of political leaders and the medical profession that these substances were not vaccines but gene-altering agents, venomous and even deadly. Moreover, unlike other medications, there was no fine print or product warnings to alert the buyer to “consult your doctor” — a dead giveaway that the serums were dubious. How anyone could not see that completely baffled us.

The immediate proof of the toxic nature of these drugs could be found in the sports domain. Edward Dowd’s Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 & 2022 & 2023 focuses on the unexpected deaths of healthy young athletes in baseball, soccer, rugby, and football, clocking in at 40% higher than before the vaccine rollout. Myocarditis was the chief, though not the only, cause of these virulent events.

According to Canadian virologist William Makis, Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines damage the heart in up to 1 in 30 people per jab. Reporting on his investigation into COVID vaccine injuries in Canada, Conservative Member of Parliament Dean Allison claimed, with evidence, that doctors were censored and silenced, and estimated 600,000 adverse effects stemming from the fraudulent antigens. This is not news to serious people.

One recalls the Buffalo Bills defensive safety Damar Hamlin saga. There has been much controversy, I wrote some time back, regarding the cause of Hamlin’s sudden seizure. The cause was reputedly commotio cardis, which occurs when a blow to the chest disrupts the heart’s electrical activity — the favored explanation of those who were vaccine advocates. But the Cleveland Clinic affirmed that “Cases of commotio cardis are extremely rare,” making it highly unlikely that commotio cordis could account for the sudden surge in athlete injury and mortality, let alone Hamlin’s noxious episode. The actual list of such traumas and fatalities provided by the much-respected site COVID Vaccine Side Effects & Information is staggering.

Since the vaccine rollout, football injuries have multiplied alarmingly. The depletion of stamina and weakening of common physical resistance were and are a common etiology. I recall a sportscaster saying he had never seen such mayhem on the field. I told my wife that the Super Bowl would probably be won by the team with the fewest players hobbling to the blue tent or being carted off the gridiron. We have just seen the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts felled by blood clots in his lungs, the real cause of which I believe to be the vaccines. It took an eccentric like Aaron Rogers (or Novak Djokovic in tennis) to refuse the jab.

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It is, of course, not only sports pros who are suffering — they simply provide visible evidence for the travesty. People from all walks of life are suffering — not only those who had no career-preserving choice but the credulous multitudes who rushed to the booths, clinics, pharmacies and prefab venues to gratefully receive the poisons into their bodies and sacrifice their children to the needle-wielding Moloch. The lack of attention, the refusal to do a smidgen of research, the inability to exercise independent thinking, the run of common ignorance and the rote confidence in the cultural elite have all led to the hecatomb that need never have happened. For hecatomb it was.

A new two-volume book released by the Brownstone Institute, Cries for Help: Injury and Death Buried in V-Safe Data, documents how the vaccine tracking system, VAERS in the U.S. and Yellow Card in the U.K., “recorded only a small fraction, perhaps as little as 1 percent, of vaccine-caused infirmities and deaths” when the real count was unacceptably high.

Many thousands of genuine victims “reported serious harm, suicidal thoughts, near-death events, or the death of someone they loved to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the U.S.” Replies never arrived. “This audit cannot determine what CDC did with these reports.” The system seemed even worse for the U.K.’s Adverse Reactions Yellow Card reporting hosted by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). An essay for Lifesite News in which I tallied hundreds of thousands of critical and mortal cases in the U.K. seems to have been scrubbed.

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Dr. Roger Hodkinson, CEO and Medical Director of MedMalDoctors, using government data and statistical extrapolations, estimates 20 million deaths globally, directly attributable to the COVID “vaccine.” Dr. Hodkinson, who has been attacked by all the usual suspects — AP News, The Tyee, AFP Fact Check, the College of Physicians and Surgeons, and a host of other leftist and progressivist organizations brandishing the weapons of defamation and censorship — has stood his ground. His competence and erudition in his discipline speak for themselves, eclipsing by orders of magnitude that of his adversaries and detractors. He is not part of the bought-and-paid-for consensus and was indeed disciplined by the College of Physicians and Surgeons, those witches at the christening who should have celebrated Hodkinson. Personally, I have lost over a dozen friends and acquaintances to the vaccines, and I know of many others who have been injured or mortally struck down by them — one in a car park in London twenty minutes after the jab.

The scam is still going on, despite the plethora of data thick in the digital air and the readily available diaries and memoirs of COVID fraud and vaccine kingpin Anthony Fauci (or Fauxci). I know and have read of many who still regard this exposed malefactor and corrupter as a saint. I see great numbers of people still wearing hypoxic masks years after the racket has been exposed and debunked. It appears that grocery stores are being subsidized by the pharmaceutical industry to promote the jabs in the U.S. and Canada, as I’ve discovered by shopping in both countries. Money not only talks; sometimes it shouts and, even worse, whispers.

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An encyclopedic volume by Peter and Ginger Breggin, COVID-19 and the Global Predators, presents a list of sources attesting to the hazard, which can be dismissed only at our peril. It is more than likely that vast populations will suffer the consequences of these largely untested and malefic substances.

There are a number of ways and choices to respond to the latest round of vaccine promotion. You can wear a mask and wait for hypoxia to set in. You can take the serum and gamble your future well-being. You can read Fauci’s publicly available memoirs and diaries and gauge the extent of your deception. Or you can watch a few NFL football games and observe the injuries relentlessly mounting as players lose their seasons or careers or, in some cases, more.

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