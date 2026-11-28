Isn’t it grand? As we lock arms and march together into the glorious multicultural future, all the multitudinous races and all 72 genders show forth the wonderful diversity of humanity — don’t they? There are just a few minor speed bumps along the way to the socialist paradise to come. Just a few housekeeping details to take care of as we all learn to celebrate each other’s uniqueness.

Advertisement

If you’re white, male, American, Christian, and/or a dissenter from the left’s intellectual lockstep, of course, you are never going to be welcome at the celebration. And as leftist “allies” celebrate their equal love for every form of insanity, hatred, and deviance, they have to understand: some allies are more equal than others.

That’s why the UK’s National Police Chiefs’ Council, according to a Saturday report in the New York Post, has “published a ‘National Faith Toolkit’ for ‘practical guidance and support’ for policing ‘diverse faith communities’ in Britain.” The “Toolkit” covers a broad gamut of religions, but there’s one to which it devotes the lion’s share of its attention. Three guesses to which one that is, but you’ll only need one guess: “Official guidance for religions like the 19th-century Persian faith Baha’i, agnostic and atheistic ‘Humanism,’ Catholicism, Judaism and Jainism fell well short of the lengthy guide to interacting with Muslims who make up 6.5% of the UK.”

The rules that UK cops must now follow when dealing with Muslims can be summed up in one sentence: Do whatever they want, and whatever you do, don’t do anything to offend them.

And so the guidelines for dealing with Muslims consist of a series of specific directives that are designed to ensure that non-Muslim police officers don’t end up enraging Britain’s future overlords. “When going to a Muslim home or a mosque,” says the Post, “officers were told to ‘dress modestly and cover or remove shoes; be quiet and respectful; avoid the use of dogs; be mindful of cultural traditions; avoid interacting with Muslims engaged in prayer; and avoid entering parts of the building designated for one gender.’”

These rules all stem from various provisions of Islamic law. That law stipulates that women must be veiled, not solely for considerations of modesty, but “so that they may be recognized and not molested.” (Qur’an 33:59) That is, they need to be recognized as Muslim women so that Muslim men don’t mistakenly molest them, and should restrict such activities to non-Muslim women only.

The non-Muslims should be “quiet and respectful” because the Qur’an tells Muslims: “You are the best of people that has been raised up for mankind. You command what is right and forbid what is wrong, and you believe in Allah.” (3:110). Unbelievers, on the other hand, are “the most vile of created beings.” (Qur’an 98:6) Even the law enforcement authorities of “the most vile of created beings” should know their place, and accord to Muslims the respect they deserve.

Police should avoid using dogs because Islam hates dogs. Muhammad, according to Islamic tradition, ordered his followers to kill dogs. In one tradition, an early Muslim recounts that “ordered the killing of dogs and we would send (men) in Medina and its corners and we did not spare any dog that we did not kill, so much so that we killed the dog that accompanied the wet she-camel belonging to the people of the desert.” (Sahih Muslim 3811)

And, of course, UK cops have to respect the Islamic segregation of the sexes and its implications of the inferiority of women. The report emphasizes: “Cultural factors should be considered when interacting with the opposite sex. This applies to physical interaction and verbal communication. In some situations, someone from the same sex would be best placed to interact with a Muslim individual.” This kind of thing has to be respected because after all, this is the religion that (by its own account, anyway) the supreme being has “perfected.” (Qur’an 5:3) Who do the “most vile of created beings” think they are to criticize it?

Advertisement

Related: Islam’s 20-Year Mission for the United States

UK politician Nigel Farage was not in an accommodating mood, and thundered: “This is outrageous and yet more proof of institutional two-tier policing. The police should not be bending over backwards to placate sexist and outdated cultures.”

That’s right. They shouldn’t. Unless, of course, the ruling party needs the votes of those in “sexist and outdated cultures.” And unless that sexist and outdated culture is on the verge of becoming the dominant culture in shattered, staggering, dhimmi Britain. The National Police Chiefs’ Council is just reading the writing on the wall.

Editor's Note: Don't miss PJ Media's massive holiday sale! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join our team of Patriots today and help us fight for the truth, fight against the Democrats' radical agenda, and fight to take our country back.