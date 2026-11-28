As young Americans increasingly support Islamic terrorists and feminists gripe about Christianity and Judaism, Islamic dictatorships around the world exploit, oppress, and abuse women. While American college students dress up with keffiyehs, the Iranian regime is executing young women, and the Afghani regime is officially labeling female patients as farm animals.

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Zan News and The Guardian looked into the fact that female healthcare workers in Afghanistan’s Balkh province under Taliban rule are officially supposed to refer to women patients as “Bibi,” meaning “granny,” rather than by name. But that’s not all. The Taliban is also pushing calling women after farm animals or purely in relation to their male relatives. as they enforce strict Islamic law treating women as utterly unimportant except in so far as they please men sexually.

From the Daily Mail:

Lalah Osmany, an Afghan activist living in Germany, told El Pais that the Taliban are also referring to women as 'goats' and 'cows.' Other times, she says women are presented in official documents as the 'wife' or 'daughter' of a male relative. And in many parts of Afghanistan, speaking or displaying a woman's name publicly is considered an affront to her husband's or family's honour, meaning their names are often omitted from tombstones.

The Taliban has banned women from most education and the workforce since it took over the whole country again, thanks to the utterly disastrous Biden administration withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Afghan women are not even supposed to be out in public without a male chaperone, and must be shrouded in the full Islamic habit, no matter the temperature. Because it matches traditional sharia, Taliban passed a law this year allowing husbands to beat their wives. And the legal caste system in Afghanistan places women on the same level as slaves, according to the Daily Mail.

But apparently, none of that is penetrating to the minds of stupid American leftists and feminists. In December 2023, only a couple months after the Hamas terrorists committed the unspeakably heinous October 7 atrocities to the hysterical joy of Palestinians, Americans under the age of 30 were twice as likely to support Palestinians as Israelis. A third of that group also agreed with the outrageous claim that Israel is in an apartheid state.

Related: U.S., Israel Blew Up Iranian Missile That Could Have Hit Europe, Says UK Outlet

By May 2024, according to Arizona Daily Independent, 65% of American college students supported pro-Hamas protests on their campuses, over half sympathized with genocidal terror group Hamas, and over a third of protestors supported using violence and hate speech against Israelis. Most horrifying of all, by October of this year, Rasmussen polling found that about four out of 10 young Americans claim to have a positive view of sharia law. That would be Islamic law, that includes beating wives, executing so-called apostates from Islam, child brides, sex slavery, and other evils. What that polling really means is that at least 43% of young Americans are grossly ignorant of sharia. But it doesn’t stop them from wanting to import it here, where they will find out too late what sharia actually means.

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What the Taliban uses when calling women goats is a form of sharia. When the Iranian regime executes women for not wearing hijabs and criticizing the Islamic dictators, it is using a form of sharia. And yet our education system is so perverted, our parenting is so bad, and our young people so ignorant in America now that nearly half of young Americans, including millions of young women, say they support or have a positive view of sharia. God help America.