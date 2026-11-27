The evil Iranian regime is torturing and executing more innocent young people simply for protesting the tyranny under which they live. And yet all the ignorant Western college students and celebrities and politicians who screech hysterically about Gazan teen terrorists or “women’s rights” are apparently completely indifferent to the plight of Iranian freedom fighters.

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Below you can see images of two young men reportedly scheduled for execution. And Taraneh Rahimi, only 21 years old, is also now slated for state murder after the evil terrorists in charge of Iran tortured her and forced her to sign a confession by saying they would rape her twin sister in front of her if she did not. Why did the Trump administration not allow Israel to eliminate all these Iranian psychopaths when they could have? Where is the global outrage about the heinous slaughter and crimes against humanity happening every day in Iran?

Iran to execute 2 protesters at dawn after torture, forced confessions https://t.co/BgXMa5Bsvk https://t.co/yQVISi05JU — New York Post (@nypost) November 25, 2026

While Americans were celebrating Thanksgiving, The Daily Mail published the tragic story of Rahmini and her sister. The victims’ family provided information on the two young imprisoned women, who participated in the January anti-regime protests in Iran that led to the terrorist regime slaughtering over 50,000 people. Taraneh Rahmini and her sister Romina survived the January killings, but only to suffer an even worse fate. Taraneh’s alleged crime is “waging war against god,” which just means that she doesn’t accept all the tyrannical strictures of sharia.

"She was forced to sign a confession after interrogators threatened to rape her sister in front of her" Six women face execution in Iran over 2026 protests Taraneh Rahimi and her twin sister Romina were arrested in late January 2026 after protests in the Isfahan region in which an IRGC terrorist was killed. Taraneh was sentenced to death for moharebeh (“waging war against God”), and Romina received 25 years for aiding and abetting. Both women endured severe physical torture and threats of sexual violence while in detention. Taraneh signed a forced confession, which the family says is the primary evidence against her, only after interrogators threatened to rape her sister in front of her. Taraneh is currently unable to walk properly due to severe beatings to her legs and suffers from balance issues caused by an untreated head injury. The twins’ mother says that when she first saw them in prison, their faces were swollen and bruised and their hair had been pulled out, and she could only recognize them by their voices. Taraneh Rahimi is one of six women sentenced to death specifically in connection with the January 2026 protests, while at least three others face execution on separate charges. Mahboubeh Shabani, a civil engineer, was arrested in February 2026 and sentenced to death after being accused of helping injured demonstrators reach a hospital during the unrest. 23-year-old Najmeh Amini was initially arrested in the wake of the January protests in Mashhad and later sentenced to death after being convicted of blasphemy over a social media post. 27-year-old Mojdeh Hashemi Bazargani was arrested in April 2026 during the conflict involving Iran, Israel and the U.S., and sentenced to death on espionage charges. 📸: Twin sisters Romina (left) and Taraneh (right) Rahimi. — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 27, 2026

Their cousin, Masoud Nourmohammadi, told BBC News Persian that Taraneh has an untreated head injury that led to an ear infection and loss of balance, not to mention the regime thugs beat her so severely she can barely walk.

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The Daily Mail noted that while more men overall have received death sentences this year for opposing the genocidal regime, the number of death sentences for women dissidents has reached the highest level in decades.

When the twins' mother first saw them in jail, their faces were so swollen and bruised, and their hair pulled out, that she could only recognise them by their voices, Nourmohammadi added. Taraneh is one of six women who have been sentenced to death this year in connection with the demonstrations… The twins' lawyers have reportedly submitted a complaint alleging they were tortured and sexually abused during interrogation, but the investigation into it is being overseen by an official they accuse of torture… Taraneh and Romina were snatched from their beds by masked men sent by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) at night after joining the anti-regime protests two weeks earlier.

Romina is now set to spend 25 years in prison, while the regime plans to hang Taraneh.

Related: Masked Islamists Wreck New York City Thanksgiving With Antisemitic Riots

The girls’ mother, Marzieh Nourmohammadi, could not even find them for months after their arrest, finally locating them in May at Dowlatabad prison in Isfahan.

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Again, the supposed feminists of Western nations are overwhelmingly ignoring the plight of women in Iran. For some reason, the entirety of Westerners’ empathy seems to be either for Palestinian terrorists or for privileged Westerners under the huge delusion that they are oppressed. And for some unfathomable reason, Vice President JD Vance still seems to think we have to make a deal with the Iranian regime that is threatening nuclear war. Donald Trump had the right instinct to begin with, which was to eliminate the murderous mullahs altogether. And perhaps it is not too late to take that only effective solution.