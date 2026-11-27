Greetings, and welcome to Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. Happy Black Friday! I hope your Thanksgiving was a good one, the turkey was moist, and nobody at the table brought up the midterms. If you're up early fighting for a doorbuster deal, godspeed. The rest of us will be in the kitchen, working on leftover turkey sandwiches.

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My calendar says it's Black Friday, Buy Nothing Day, Native American Heritage Day, the National Day of Listening, and Bavarian Cream Pie Day. Shop till you drop, or stay home and buy nothing. Both are perfectly American. Take a minute to honor the first Americans. Sit down with an older relative and actually listen to their stories, because someday you'll wish you had. And if there's room left after yesterday, a slice of Bavarian cream pie wouldn't hurt. Personally, I'm looking forward to my Evan Williams on the Rocks.

Today in History:

1095: Pope Urban II calls for the First Crusade at the Council of Clermont in France.

1868: Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer's 7th Cavalry attacks Black Kettle's Cheyenne camp on the Washita River in Indian Territory.

1895: Alfred Nobel signs his will in Paris, leaving most of his fortune to establish the Nobel Prizes.

1924: Macy's holds its first Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City, featuring live animals borrowed from the Central Park Zoo.

1942: The French navy scuttles its fleet at Toulon to keep it out of German hands.

1963: President Lyndon Johnson addresses a joint session of Congress five days after the Kennedy assassination, urging the nation to carry on Kennedy's work.

1973: The Senate votes 92-3 to confirm Gerald Ford as vice president, replacing Spiro Agnew.

1978: San Francisco Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk are shot and killed at City Hall by former Supervisor Dan White.

Birthdays Today include: Anders Celsius, astronomer who invented the Celsius temperature scale; Chaim Weizmann, first president of Israel; Bruce Lee, martial artist and actor from Enter the Dragon; Eddie Rabbitt, country singer/songwriter "I Love a Rainy Night;" Jimi Hendrix, guitarist, "Purple Haze;" Kathryn Bigelow, director of The Hurt Locker and the first woman to win the Oscar for best director; Caroline Kennedy, diplomat and daughter of President John F. Kennedy; and Jaleel White, actor from Family Matters. If today's your birthday, too, happy birthday from all of us here.

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By now, you've heard about the lead azide the Army detonated at its ammunition plant in Middletown, Iowa. You could hardly avoid it, given the volume-11 screams of "we're all gonna die" from the usual suspects sounding so very authoritative on social media.

Funny thing: It didn't work out that way.

The Army detonated roughly five tons of the stuff, 68 drums' worth, on Wednesday morning. The EPA says it has detected no airborne lead since the blast. The Army issued an all-clear that evening. Missouri's Department of Natural Resources reports no measurable lead headed across the state line. Gov. Kim Reynolds (R-Iowa) called the whole operation "flawless."

Let's be honest about what we don't know yet. Those readings cover the air. The first lab results on dust that may have settled on soil and surfaces are due today. I'm not declaring victory before they're in, because that would mean getting ahead of the facts, which the doomsayers seem to treat as a competitive sport.

Here's the backstory. The drums had sat in storage for more than 20 years. The material recrystallized, which made it more sensitive to friction and shock, according to the EPA. The Army says nobody could safely handle or move it, so it got an emergency permit and blew the stuff up in place, under concrete, layers of earth and sand, water, and two feet of high-expansion foam.

That doesn't sound like "winging it" to me. It sounds like people took a dangerous problem seriously and went to considerable lengths to contain it.

So what, exactly, was the alternative? The Army's environmental assessment weighed other options, including neutralizing the material chemically and hauling it to another demolition site. Leave it sitting there until it went off on its own? Strap it on a truck and hope for smooth roads? (Anyone who has driven trucks in Iowa will understand the joke there.) Somehow I never saw that question answered, though I did see plenty of confident commentary from people who had apparently never held a detonator.

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To be fair to the cautious, lead has no known safe level, and the state told people nearby to stay indoors for a day or two. Those were reasonable precautions. Even some of the critics had legitimate concerns. The Intercept raised fair questions about the Army's advice to just hose lead dust off surfaces, since that moves it into the soil.

There's a difference, however, between asking hard questions and treating every event as the apocalypse. Unfortunately, we've gotten very good at the latter.

And that's how you wind up with panic fatigue.

This isn't just my theory. Researchers have studied the "cry wolf" effect since the 1980s, when psychologist Shlomo Breznitz found that every false alarm reduced the perceived trustworthiness of an alert system. More recent research finds that over-alerting leads to desensitization and opting out.

Eventually, when everything is a five-alarm fire, people stop listening. And when a real fire finally comes, you may find the audience has already unplugged the smoke detector. The trouble with crying wolf isn't that the wolf never comes. It's that the shepherd runs out of credibility first.

It's not like we've not seen this before.

In 1989, senior United Nations environmental official Noel Brown told the Associated Press that entire nations could be wiped off the face of the Earth by rising seas if the warming trend wasn't reversed by 2000. Nobody was wiped off the map. Even Snopes notes that Brown wasn't a climate scientist and that his timeline was well outside the estimates in the first IPCC assessment the following year.

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In 2007, Al Gore used his Nobel Peace Prize speech to cite a projection of a nearly ice-free Arctic summer within a few years. Snopes rates that claim a "mixture," because Gore attributed the number to scientists but the projection came from one team's aggressive estimate. Gore kept citing it for a couple of years, and the date has since expired with all the urgency of an old milk carton.

Cambridge's Peter Wadhams then predicted an ice-free summer by 2015 or 2016. Arctic summer ice is down about 40%, but it's still there. Whatever else you can say, the Arctic seems to have missed the memo.

Washington is no better.

When the 2013 sequester took $85 billion out of the federal budget, the Obama administration warned of long waits at airport security and border crossings, among other dire consequences. The Washington Post checked 48 of those predictions. Eleven came true, 24 didn't, and 13 were unclear.

The Government Accountability Office later found just one layoff tied to the cuts in fiscal 2013. Some of the cuts did hurt: About 650,000 Defense Department civilians took unpaid furlough days. But that isn't quite the national catastrophe voters had been promised. Apparently, Washington's apocalypse came with a reduced operating schedule.

The real cost of these panic-driven publicity campaigns isn't simply that some predictions turn out to be wrong. It's that every false alarm chips away at the credibility of the people sounding the alarm. Eventually, even the legitimate warnings get lumped in with the latest round of Chicken Little theatrics.

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I've told my fellow writers here at PJ Media about my habit of waiting for the dust to settle, so to speak, before wading into a story. I consider that both a safe and a responsible approach, and one that ultimately strengthens the arguments I make. Facts have a nasty habit of being inconvenient to people who form their conclusions before the evidence arrives.

And I'm not going to get into the role the mainstream press plays in all this panic. Panic sells. 'Nuff said.

I may be a little ahead of things on this one, which is an unusual departure from my normal approach. But so far, this appears to be following a rather predictable path.

My point is simple: The air measurements show no problems. Let's see what the soil results show. They're due later today. If those results come back clean, and I suspect they will, the Army deserves credit for handling a potentially dangerous situation without the catastrophe so many people seemed eager to predict. If they don't, I'll say so.

But either way, perhaps the next time somebody starts screaming that the sky is falling, you'll take the warning under advisement.

And then, perhaps, wait for the sky to actually fall before buying a helmet.

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Thought for the Day: Now that the big event has passed, and you have some quiet time, maybe it's a good time to sit back and ponder what we have to be thankful for, as I suggested yesterday.

VIP members: Your voice matters. Time for you to have your say.

Take care today, gang. Keep the pink stuff nearby. See you tomorrow.

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