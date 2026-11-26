Pearland Independent School District sent a marching band to the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, but for the first time ever, parade organizers postponed the event due to weather. The band members (not pictured above) sent out a desperate call for more money to stay through Saturday and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in just a day.

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Ryan Demkovich, director of bands at Texas' Pearland High School, spoke with Fox News to express his gratitude and his delighted surprise at the success of his fundraising plea. And since the wind does not prevent marching bands from performing, his students performed their music for the news outlet.

After traveling nearly 1,500 miles from Texas to perform in the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Pearland High School wasn’t about to let the storm end the trip. An outpouring of community support raised $350,000 in just hours, allowing the students to remain in New York for Saturday’s rescheduled parade. — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 26, 2026

Demkovich said it took “a lot of faith and a lot of just the community really coming through. We've actually been able to get the money raised in such a short period of time for the band to be able to stay through the parade. So we are really tremendously excited, and honestly, it's just such a moment for us to be thankful on Thanksgiving, of all days, for the way the community pulled through.”

He didn’t know what to expect when “we just kind of threw a call to action out to the community, just to see what would come back, and we had a lot of businesses and a lot of people who’d really come back and contribute some great amounts of money for us.”

Related: First Time Ever: Weather Postpones Macy's Parade on Its 100th Anniversary

One of the band members, Sophia, also expressed nothing but gratitude to the community and excitement at being in New York for the first time.

The big question remaining is, will every high school and group be able to stay for the weekend? Personally, I think Macy's should have had the parade today anyway, and just left out the balloons. At the very least, Macy's should have launched a fundraiser immediately to help marching bands and performing groups stay through Saturday. The only people who can afford cancellations like that at the last minute are wealthy celebrities. Among the groups desperately trying to scrape together the money to stay through Saturday are Sarah Shaw Dance Studio, Cornerstone Christian cheerleaders, and the Dobyns-Bennett High School band. The last band reportedly reached its necessary fundraising goal, too.

Related: A ‘Blessed Day’: Trump Issues America 250 Thanksgiving Message

Pearland ISD posted its fundraiser on Wednesday, soon after finding out about the last-minute postponement.

It will take nearly $400,000 to make this once-in-a-lifetime NYC experience possible for our 500 students. Every donation, share and act of support makes a difference. We need your help! Thanks! ❤️🗽 📸: @Meauxd_photography Donate here: https://t.co/0rlci0GJo4 https://t.co/BlorG26vf1 — Pearland ISD (@PearlandISD) November 26, 2026

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Already, as mentioned above, the band reached its goal. Pearland Mayor Kevin Cole gave $1,000, according to Click2 Houston. "We want to see these kids succeed. We want [to] see these finish what they went up there to do," he said. "Mattress Mack" donated a whopping $40,000, while CenterPoint and H-E-B each contributed even more, at $50,000. Most impressive was the $100,000 donation from Gringo's Mexican Kitchen.

Hopefully every band and performing group can raise the requisite funds to meet the unexpected postponement. And Macy's really should put out a national call-to-action. It's completely unjust to put ordinary Americans to so much extra expense because the organizers didn't want to show up in high winds.