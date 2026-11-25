I grew up hearing that my mother once picked up a boy and threw him into a garbage can. I figured it was one of those family stories that got better every time somebody told it. Years later, a coworker asked his father about it. His father said it happened; he was there.

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The boy had been picking on Mom in high school. She told him to knock it off, and he kept at it.

He should’ve known better.

Mom walked over, picked him up, and tossed him into the garbage can. After I heard from someone who was there, the hardest part to believe was that the boy had ignored her warnings in the first place.

Mom was the oldest child on my grandparents’ dairy farm. She spent hours in the fields, hauling out rocks big enough to give her back trouble later in life. She was one of the strongest people I’ve ever known. All those hours in the fields also meant she seldom had the chance to learn her way around the kitchen from her mother.

Early in my parents’ marriage, when they lived in Racine, Wisc., Mom cooked dinner for Dad, her sister Francis, and my uncle Dennis. I can’t remember what she served, but I do remember how the story went.

They took several cautious bites, then regretted how long they’d spent chewing. Everybody went out to dinner.

In time, Mom got good enough in the kitchen to cook Thanksgiving dinner for the whole family. I’m glad she kept at it. We’d have missed an awful lot of good meals if she’d let that dinner in Racine settle the question.

My dad’s best friend, Arnie, was another stubborn German I was lucky to grow up around. He had a distinctive accent and his own way of telling time. If you showed up 10 minutes early for an appointment, you were 10 minutes late. He was the kind of friend who showed up for our family; he once drove to Altoona after the infamous July 15, 1980 storm hit the Eau Claire area with a gallon of milk, a full gas can, and a chainsaw, all without being asked. Most years, he went deer hunting with us. Opening weekend only.

One fall, when I was maybe 11, we filled a trailer with brush and other stuff we’d cleared from the yard, along with several buckets of ashes from the wood stove. One bucket held some hot coals. We were headed for the brush disposal site, but we needed gas first. While we were at the Kwik Trip in Altoona, the load started to smoke.

Arnie got behind the wheel and drove like a bandit toward our house, where we still had a hose outside: remember, Wisconsin’s falls get quite cold, so we put away the water hoses for the season. We shot down Bartlett Avenue and stopped at a stop sign. A man turning left in front of us saw the trailer and yelled, “Hey! You’re on fire!”

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“We know,” Arnie said.

Of all the times I heard him speak, those two words were the only ones I remember hearing without a trace of his accent. His voice was as calm as if he'd told us our taillight was out.

I can still hear it.

Every year, when opening weekend gives way to Thanksgiving, I think of those two stubborn Germans. I hope I grew into some of the strength I saw in them. Mom could go back into the kitchen after her cooking sent everybody out the door, and years later, she fed the entire family.

Arnie could have a burning trailer behind him and still answer a stranger in the calmest voice I’ve ever heard.

I’d give a lot to sit down to one more Thanksgiving dinner Mom cooked. I’d give a lot to spend one more opening weekend with Arnie, too. I’d even try to get there 20 minutes early.

I’m grateful I got as many years with them as I did.

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