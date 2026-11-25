Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the non-working royals who fled California to make more money and give their own children educations worthy of a prince and princess, are now figuring out what to do for Christmas in the Cotswolds. The biggest of their many problems is Meghan's Grinch of a dad, who is living in his own Mount Crumpit, a jail in Florida, where he faces charges of possessing CSAM — aka kiddie p**n.

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As we reported in Well, This Got Awkward Fast: She's Known for Years Meghan's estranged dad was turned in by her brother, who's followed his dad around for years to take care of him. He's the one who found the CSAM on his dad's cellphone and computers at his home in the Philippines, while his dad was receiving medical care in Florida.

Some of the images his son reports having seen were ones involving his dad and little girls.

Thomas Sr., the former Hollywood lighting director, was arrested on November 6 at a Florida assisted living facility, but was on home release — that is, until he cut off his ankle monitor. The judge threw the 82-year-old accused pedo back in jail to await trial. Last week he was found mentally fit to stand trial.





For details on how Meghan already knew about her dad's kid diddling, read about how she was given a defensive briefing before her wedding to Harry, which largely explains why he was left off the guest list.

Meghan kept the secret — and her kids away — from grandpa, but said nothing publicly or to the authorities where her dad lived. Years later, her brother dropped the dime on dad.

The Department of Justice and Philippine police are investigating Markle.

In the meantime, the Sussexes borrowed the estate of one of Prince William's longtime friends, a wealthy financier with a huge property in the Cotswolds. They took over his main house, and, according to multiple reports, Meghan abused the privilege by inviting her Hollywood friends to bunk in. She used his kitchen and the property as a backdrop for her dreamy social media posts. The photos supposedly gave away the location of the property, which is said to have angered William's friend.

Now, reportedly, they're ensconced in a "permanent home" on the large estate.

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They're navigating their Christmas plans around where Meghan's mom, Thomas Markle Sr.'s ex, wants to share the holiday: the Cotswolds or their $20 million estate in Montecito, California.

The Sussexes have burned so many bridges with William and the rest of the British royal family that they have no expectations — and no invitations — to spend Christmastime at the Sandringham estate.

Nearly 70 members of the royal family and friends attend the Christmas festivities. Festivities include a high tea, games of charades, and church services in addition to a black-tie Christmas dinner.

Keeping the royal family above reproach is the main goal of William, who will take over for his father upon his death. King Charles has an undisclosed form of cancer for which he's been getting treatment.

As a result, William has begun to take on more leadership in the family. Indeed, much was made of his meeting with Prime Minister Andy Burnham at 10 Downing Street this week to kick around ideas on how Britain can conquer worldwide climate change. So, sadly, he follows his dad on that dead letter.

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@Reuters The Prince of Wales looking like a whole boss. That's the tweet. #WednesdayMotivation https://t.co/9lUbrLwrOp https://t.co/jw5S3ukVuE — FAFO Era 🤣 (@DancingInfinit1) November 25, 2026

Missing all of it? Harry and Meghan, who absented themselves from the working royal family to pursue a life of social media stardom.

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