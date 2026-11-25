A Consumer Affairs report sums up everything I've been trying to tell people for years about Colorado's transition to a blue state: It sucks to raise a family here.

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"Colorado has a reputation as a great place to raise a family," Nate Trela reported for the Coloradoan last week, but the new numbers "throw cold water on the notion," with my state now ranked 44th in the nation for affordability, safety, public education, healthcare, and quality of life.

"The state ranked 49th for safety, as measured by its violent and property crime rates. Safety was the second-largest component of each state’s overall score," Trela noted.

Seriously. I felt better about sending my sons to New York City for a three-day concert series in May than I did for a few hours up in Denver for a single show.

Ten years ago, before the full effects of one-party Democrat rule had kicked in, Colorado performed much better on family metrics.

GoBankingRates' 2016 list of states for "Families to Live a Richer Life" ranked Colorado as 10th best in the union. That same year, Annie E. Casey Foundation Kids Count Data Book put Colorado at number 20 for "overall child well-being," as determined by "economic well-being, education, health, family, and community." And in 2017, WalletHub said Colorado was 15th on its list of Best & Worst States to Raise a Family.

To be fair, maybe there's some bias inherent in Consumer Affairs' ranking. The CA list is dominated by northeastern states (seven out of 10) that people have been leaving for decades. When people make the difficult decision to haul themselves out of New York (ranked second by CA) for Florida (27th), it does make me question the group's methodology.

But as the father of two sons, ages 16 and 20, I can tell you that literally everything here has gotten worse as they've gotten older — and we live in one of the most reliably conservative parts of the state.

This isn't just me playing Old Man Yells at Cloud. In early 2025, The Denver Gazette published its "Colorado's Report Card" for 2024.

I took that report and data from other sources ("'F' Is for Democrat: Colorado’s Collapse Under One-Party Rule") and found that before we went Full Indigo, Colorado was pretty well run. This is my state — or was, using figures from before 2018. Here's what Colorado looked like before Dems took complete control:

Third in the nation for personal income growth.

A regulatory burden in the lower half of all states.

Tied for second-lowest unemployment in 2017 at 2.7% — and that wasn’t unusual.

Job growth of 2.4% in 2017 — typical for a state that was regularly in the top ten.

A top-10 destination for people moving in from other states.

Colorado wasn't perfect, but we punched above our weight.

And this is my state on Democrats, all taken from that 2024 report card:

39th in the nation for personal income growth.

Sixth worst regulatory burden in the nation.

In March, we had the second-highest unemployment rate (not an atypical month).

Job-growth rate of 0.17% (March 2024-March 2025), 43rd in the nation.

A bottom-10 destination for people moving in from other states.

This year, the Gazette reported that "Colorado’s ranking fell on CNBC’s 20th annual 'America’s Top States for Business' list, dropping 14 spots this year — from #11 to #25, the state’s largest downward shift on record." By 2025, we became the 4th most expensive state to live in.

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Looking forward — when I can overcome my dread long enough — we're in trouble. Job growth was an anemic 1% in the first half of the year, and a disproportionate share was in the healthcare and social assistance sector that's supported by tax dollars.

And that's with a shrinking pool of workers.

“An aging population and slow net migration to Colorado are among the factors resulting in a shrinking labor force,” Brian Lewandowski, executive director of the Business Research Division, said in a news release quoted by the Gazette. “This is squeezing the supply of labor in Colorado, which will inherently lead to slower job growth in the near term.”

That ought to hold true longer out, too. A high cost of living and increased dependence on government largess tend to reinforce one another.

So when Consumer Affairs says that Colorado ain't the kind of place to raise your kids, the sad part is that I remember when it was.

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