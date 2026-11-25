Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Derzeppeqyan delighted in sharing the history of breakfast flan with various backwoods tambourinists.

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Few things annoy me more than politicians referring to themselves as "public servants," as if they've answered a noble calling. They're hired help. A good many of them are very well paid hired help.

This isn't a partisan thing, politicians on both sides of the aisle peddle this nonsense. Because of their reverance for government, however, the Democrats have a very warped view of their "servant" roles. They have developed a holier-than-thou resentment of the private sector, which is why Beltway Dems spend very little time in it. Even if they aren't elected officials, there are never very many degrees of separation between them and the taxpayer teat.

Democrats are also commies at heart, of course, and that makes them especially hateful of people who have done very well in the private sector thanks to capitalism. That's always been the core of their loathing of President Trump — he's a capitalist billionaire who dared to ascend to the pinnacle of their political world. He's an interloper to them, and that fuels their Trump Derangement Syndrome rage.

Now that they've dropped their masks after the recent successes of their Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) upstarts, they're rather animalistic in their desire to flex some government muscle in pursuit of successful people, particularly those associated with the president.

My Twitchy colleague Brett T. covered the first of a couple of examples we have today:

It seems hypocritical for Eric Swalwell's best buddy, Ruben Gallego, to be criticizing newly reinstated Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang for anything. Huang was reinstated as Nvidia's CEO this week, and next week, he'll be testifying before Congress. Gallego says the Democrats will be sending out subpoenas to anybody involved in the decision-making process. Gallego tells Huang that he'll end up "poor and broke" if he doesn't cooperate with the investigation.

Gallego is the lunatic who succeeded Kyrsten Sinema here in Arizona after she was drummed out of the Democratic Party for not being clinically insane. He's definitely a fit for the out and proud Hammer and Sickle Dems, casually threatening to use the might of the federal government to financially ruin a private citizen. I'm so old I remember when the Democrats were more into veiled threats. Gallego did this on television.

That's a disturbing glimpse of what we are in for next year.

They're also not wasting any time trying to hit President Trump closer to home. This is from my Townhall colleague Jeff Charles:

The incoming chairman of the House Judiciary Committee has selected his first major target, and he just so happens to be the son of President Donald Trump. Rep. Jamie Raskin (MD-8) made public a set of letters on Tuesday demanding records from four companies tied to 1789 Capital, the venture capital firm Donald Trump Jr. joined as a partner just days after the 2024 election, Reuters reported. Each letter asks for the company’s communications with the firm.

After years of exhibiting no curiosity whatsoever about how blow freak Hunter Biden was getting wealthy while is father was vice president, then president, Democrats are now wondering about what Donald Trump Jr. might be doing in the business world.

As Jeff says in his headline, this is a witch hunt. President Trump's sons are legitimate businessmen, having learned the corporate ropes from their father. Their father who had a real job before he went into politics. That's the real burr under the saddle here.

Last month, I wrote a column titled, "Dear Leftists: Shut the Hell Up About Trump 'Profiting' From Politics." Democratic politicians with no other visible means of support have been getting rich from "public service" for decades and take great offense if anyone has questions about how that might happen. Now they want to go after a businessman and his son, both of whom were doing just fine before politics came along.

The alleged affordability crisis doesn't seem to be on the Dems' radar anymore, does it?

They're letting everyone know that they're in pure revenge mode now. We know that they're not hesitant to be a little Soviet in their pursuit of vengeance. OK, a lot Soviet. Given the fact that Dems perpetually feel aggrieved, we're no doubt in for new lows in federal thuggery.

But hey, at least we'll have John Thune there to run interference for us.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

We will being with this from Stephen M:

Hello, I recently moved to Oro Valley as a retired military officer and USG officer and despair at the strong left presence in this city and state. But, I like Oro Valley and do not want to move. I'll just keep grinding teeth. So I take comfort and heart knowing there are a few nationally known conservative patriots such as yourself driving beside me on the incredibly bad streets of Tucson. Maybe I'm not alone. I like your writing and I'm a daily reader of PJ Media, Red State, American Thinker, and Townhall, et al. "If voting made a difference they wouldn't let us do it." - Mark Twain

Thank you for being a regular here. I get it — I don't want to leave either. This is my hometown and I was away for too many years. Also, I love the food and beer here. Having lived in overwhelmingly liberal cities most of my adult life, I've found that there are a lot more friendlies out there than most conservatives think. We're just not as loud, smelly, and easy to spot as the lefties.

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FOTB Roger R writes:

Kruiser, I read this, "what we as a society have achieved in terms of our understanding" and immediately I thought of Kamila and one of her word salads. I re-read it and I may be obtuse in my advancing years but I don't think it makes sense. I feel dumber after reading it just 3 times searching for the depth of that utterance that the left seems to find in it. Every day since November 3rd gives us new and (for me at least) some new approach being presented as a way to transform our nation,and not in a good way

It doesn't make sense, that's why I called it "air-headed pablum" yesterday. It's an old Dem trick: they know that cramming a few extra words into a sentence is sufficient to dazzle and confuse their perpetually low-info base.

Our buddy Bob in Michigan shares this:

Good morning, Mr. Kruiser! Regarding the “Wise Latina” and her belief that SCOTUS decisions should be rooted in “feelings” … ROOTED IN HER FEELINGS … not yours or mine or many other conservatives! Her feelings say “We the People” should be disarmed. “We the People” say “Molon Labe!” May your tryptophan induced dreams be pleasant! Cheers!

Feelings are stupid. I like my Supreme Court justices mostly dead inside. Also, I have been taking magnesium glycinate for a while now. I can't do tryptophan — it gives me insane freakshow dreams. Trust me, it's impossible to shake the memory of the Tijuana donkey singing Charo in French from a hot tub full of whipped cream.

This is from Briefing Stalwart Jerome:

Hey Kruiser, Love the idea of Bourbon Picklegolf. But if it includes using a golf cart, is there an optional no fault damage policy we can take out for just in case? Like the ones you can take out when renting a U-Haul or tools from a home improvement place. Just thinking bourbon is right there in the name of the activity, and alcohol themed adventures usually end up doing things that put safety third (right behind “I got an idea” and “hold my beer or drink”).

I always hire a driver for my golf cart.

Here's FOTB Doug F. with a baking tragedy:

FOTB Charlenes' Daddy's deviled egg fiasco reminds me the time I put ground cumin in a pumpkin pie. At 60 years old ( and too lazy to put glasses on) ground cumin looks like ground cinnamon on a spice jar.

That's one way to make sure you get out of being volunteered to do any food prep for future gatherings. Genius.

We'll finish with this from FOTB Paul S:

Kruiser, I'm jumping on the ongoing deviled egg bandwagon. My wife makes fantastic deviled eggs (I don't have a clue how). When my 15 year old granddaughter comes to visit she is welcomed with a couple dozen of those precious beauties. She eats and eats and eats. We tease her, doesn't matter, she'll walk away but always comes back for more! My wife even sends a dozen home with her. Long live the deviled egg!

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Resistance if futile — this cult is just going to keep growing. And that's a sure sign that your granddaughter has been raised right.

Thanks to all who dropped a line. This is your friendly reminder to not get too creative with the stuffing.

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

11/23/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 24 - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2026 WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: AFP

Additional Print: Bloomberg, Reuters

Radio: AP



EST :

7:15 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



7:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Palm Beach, Florida

Closed Press



4:00 PM THE PRESIDENT meets with the Secretary General of NATO

Palm Beach, Florida

Closed Press



5:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Palm Beach, Florida

Closed Press

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: AFP

Additional Print: Bloomberg, Reuters

Radio: AP



EST :

7:45 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



7:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Palm Beach, Florida

Closed Press



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Palm Beach, Florida

Closed Press



5:30 PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY call U.S. Service Members

Palm Beach, Florida

Closed Press

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: AFP

Additional Print: Bloomberg, Reuters

Radio: AP



EST :

7:15 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



7:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Palm Beach, Florida

Closed Press



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Palm Beach, Florida

Closed Press

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: AFP

Additional Print: Bloomberg, Reuters

Radio: AP



EST :

7:15 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Palm Beach, Florida

Closed Press

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: AFP

Additional Print: Bloomberg, Reuters

Radio: AP



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: Hearst

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Daily Caller

Secondary Print: Washington Times

Radio: SRN

New Media: Newsforce



EST :

7:15 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time

4:15 PM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Palm Beach, Florida

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Palm Beach, Florida en route the White House

Palm Beach, Florida

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive the White House

The White House

Open Press





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