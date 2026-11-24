The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is the government agency most recently hit by a cyberattack as a wave of cyber breaches and outages have impacted numerous government agencies and private companies in recent weeks.

Advertisement

Whenever an agency like the CIA suffers from such a breach, it not only impacts the employees but potentially also impacts countless Americans whose data the CIA has — usually illicitly — collected, besides the information on the foreign activities which are supposed to be the CIA‘s mission. This time, the CIA is insistent that only unclassified data was impacted, so let’s hope that’s true.

Fox News reported on the cyberattack on the CIA Tuesday, although reportedly the breach actually occurred last week:

The CIA is the latest federal agency hit by a cyber breach, with two sources confirming to Fox News that unclassified information was exposed on a network used for intelligence analysis. An FBI source says the intrusion occurred the same day the bureau suffered a separate cyberattack last week. The CIA and Office of the Director of National Intelligence discovered the breach, according to The New York Times. Sources tell Fox News the CIA cyber breach happened the exact same day the FBI was hacked last week.

Recommended: Boston, ‘Cradle of Liberty,’ Labels Thanksgiving a ‘National Day of Mourning’

Federal officials told CBS News that there was no connection between the cyberattack on the FBI and the one on the CIA, despite the temporal simultaneity.

The CIA and Office of the Director of National Intelligence are the latest federal agencies to report a cyber intrusion, this time involving an internal network used to gather publicly available intelligence. A U.S. official tells CBS News there was "no disruptions to critical capabilities or classified systems.” — CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil (@CBSEveningNews) November 24, 2026

Only a few days ago, as mentioned above, a cyberattack struck the FBI’s National Crime Information Center. Besides potentially exposing a great deal of classified and private data, that cyberattack reignited debates over the Second Amendment constitutionality of the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. Then again, the FBI itself is probably unconstitutional, but it’s amazing how rarely that topic comes up.

Recommended: Ilhan Omar Docs: Investigation Goes to 1980, Passport Use May Constitute Multiple Crimes

Advertisement

Earlier this month, the Department of Agriculture’s IT staff had to take multiple systems offline after a serious security breach. At almost the same time, a classified network for the National Security Administration suddenly went down.

Given the extraordinary number of cyberattacks and outages in the last few weeks, some speculate that hackers from Iran or China or another hostile country could be orchestrating coordinated and aggressive attacks. The Trump administration has not confirmed this, however. It is certainly highly suspicious that so many cyberattacks occurred at the same time, especially now that the top two American intelligence agencies have both been targets. There have been too many attacks for all of them to be mere coincidences.