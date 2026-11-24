A federal court approved the release of redacted documents related to the ongoing federal investigation of fraudster and potential noncitizen Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). The possible criminal behavior stretches back more than 40 years, to before she was born, meaning there is evidence about her family relevant to her citizenship and her father’s move here.

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The released records state as justification for the search warrant, which federal officials subsequently executed on Omar's home, that they sought "'[a]ll records and information that constitute fruits, contraband, evidence, and instrumentalities of violations of [redacted], those violations involving Ilhan Nur Said Elmi a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar, and occurring between 1980 to the present." My colleague Matt Margolis already touched on this in his piece. But it turns out that Omar/Said Elmi — already implicated in federal funding fraud — might also have been committing a fraud crime every time she used her passport.

It is a criminal offense, as noted below by independent journalist Catherine Herridge, to make full statements on passport applications or to use a passport with a false name in order to hide criminal behavior. If, as federal officials have indicated, Omar‘s name is actually Said Elmi and she used the name Omar to hide her marriage to her brother and her family connection to war crimes in Somaliland, then she could very well have committed passport fraud numerous times.

Omar might also have falsified her birthdate. Herridge explained that terrorist Anwar al-Awlaki committed fraud in a similar case.

ILHAN OMAR: HOW PASSPORT FRAUD MAY BE ANOTHER AVENUE FOR PROSECUTION Seasoned federal investigators know passport fraud may be another path to criminal charges. 18 U.S.C. § 1542 (False Statement in Application) - Prohibits making any false statement in a passport application, using a passport obtained via false statements, or using a passport with an assumed/false name to hide criminal behavior The 10-year statute of limitations on passport fraud is reset every time the individual renews their passport if the underlying application records, such as a Social Security Number, were obtained through fraud. For example, the suspect lied about the true date and place of their birth to obtain a social security number. HERE'S HOW IT WORKS: AMERICAN TERRORIST This legal strategy was used to obtain a holding charge for the American terrorist Anwar al-Awlaki after 9/11. Anwar al-Awlaki was a dual U.S.-Yemeni citizen. The radical cleric, who became a top al Qaeda leader, was born in Las Cruces, New Mexico, where his parents lived at the time. He later grew up in Yemen. When it was time for college, Awlaki gamed the system. He applied for tuition assistance through the State Department and USAID to finance his studies at Colorado State University. Awlaki was not eligible for financial support as a U.S. citizen, so he used his Yemeni passport (and false claims about his birthplace) to secure roughly $20,000 in scholarship money. It was the beginning of the big grift. When the Joint Terrorism Task Force investigated Awlaki after 9/11 for his relationship and material support of hijackers in San Diego and Virginia, a seasoned federal investigator ran down the scholarship scam. Unfortunately, the statute of limitations had run out on the USAID tuition fraud. A State Department Diplomatic Security Agent then discovered Awlaki made false statements to secure a J-1 visa (a non-immigrant visa for educational purposes.) Once in the U.S., Awlaki applied for a Social Security Number, falsely claiming he was born in Yemen. Awlaki used the fraudulently obtained Social Security Number to fraudulently obtain a U.S. passport. The 10-year statute of limitations reset every time the American terrorist renewed his passport. USAID record via @browne_pamela — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) October 21, 2026

Fox News legal editor Kerri Urbahn explained that Omar is a potential flight risk. As proof to bolster the argument of flight risk, a former Somaliland official accused Omar of leaking classified American information to leaders in Somalia. She has also more than once clarified that she puts Somalia’s interests before anything else and represents Somalia in Congress.

Related: ‘The Arsonists’: Hamas Co-Founder’s Son Says Islamists, Socialists Are Torching U.S. Freedom

As a clarifying note, there is some debate as to Omar’s birth year, which most internet sites list as 1982. Her office had Omar's birth year officially changed in 2018 after she first won her Congressional seat. The significance of that is she claimed to have citizenship through her father because she was a minor at the time he became a citizen, but it is entirely possible she was not a minor at the time, as she claimed. Furthermore, there was reportedly no record of her father, whose name was Nur Said or Nur Omar Mohamed, depending on the source, ever obtaining American citizenship. But under his original name, Nur Said, he was implicated in the Republic of Somaliland for participation in the Isaaq genocide committed by Somalia.

Add in the fact that Omar/Said Elmi “married” her brother Ahmed Nur Said Elmi to help him commit immigration fraud, her latest husband’s winery sold empty wine barrels, and her sister allegedly participated in multimillion-dollar USAID fraud, it seems the whole family is corrupt.

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