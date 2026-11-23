Mosab Hassan Yousef grew up listening to his father, who co-founded Hamas, and other terrorists plot the destruction of Israel and the genocide of Jews. After he defected to Israel and became Christian, his own family wanted him dead. He is still trying to warn Americans and other Westerners what the red-green alliance of Islam and socialism will do to our civilization.

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In a November 22 X post titled “The Arsonists,” Yousef talked about the internecine hatred of Hamas and the Palestinian Authority (PA) and how the two rival entities only remain tenuously on the same side because they are united by an ideology of terrorism and antisemitism. Similarly, in America, the socialists who hate capitalism and the Islamists are temporarily united in an effort to destroy America’s freedom and prosperity, although in the long run, they would end up destroying each other too.

“Two main camps are marching in the same street for the same cause. They hate each other. They need each other. And none of them can say what they actually want after the cause is won,” Yousef began. He was highlighting a problem that many great thinkers have touched upon, which is that Islamists and socialists never build anything up. All they can do is destroy and steal from others.

Yousef continued, “The burning camp isn’t one movement. Its [sic] Islamists and anti-capitalists fused on one foundation: grievance, martyrdom, victimhood. The Islamists don’t want the Constitution. They want the Quran, America under a Khalifa.” That’s why Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI) put sharia as his overarching allegiance.

The Islamists are exploiting the irrational resentment and gullibility of another group. “The anti-capitalists want Wall Street occupied. They want free services, and America as it exists must die for that to work. Both are idealists, not realists. They enable each other now, but the alliance is temporary. Only one model can win, Islamist or socialist, and the moment one does, they turn on each other,” Yousef stated candidly.

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He has seen a similar example unfold in Gaza. “It was meant to gain Hamas more approval than their rivals, the Palestinian Authority. The tragedy of war didn’t unite them. The opposite. They’re more divided than before the war, each faction fighting for credit over who made the world hate Jews more,” Yousef explained. “They would never win united. They are conflicted in their nature, Hamas rules Gaza, the Palestinian Authority rules Ramallah, two different peoples claiming the same name, two extreme agendas that cannot coexist without a common enemy. That’s the same division now growing inside America. When it reaches a certain degree, it doesn’t resolve. It turns into chaos, and whoever is loudest takes over.”

There are now 100 confirmed and documented child soldiers killed in Gaza, including 13 year old Hussam Morsi who was a member of Islamic Jihad's Northern Brigade. So far not a single major media outlet, NGO or "human rights expert" has mentioned Gazan children used for combat. https://t.co/UaeQPlId3I — Aizenberg (@Aizenberg55) November 16, 2026

It is no coincidence that the radical leftists in America have now made an alliance with the very cultists trying to wipe out Jews in Gaza and Israel. “The same mechanism runs through the American version: division, hatred, volume turned up instead of turned down,” Yousef observed. “They’ve been in the war the whole time, fighting each other, fighting united, fighting in every direction. The only thing unifying them is a borrowed grievance. A weapon they can point at every opponent. And when it translates into bullets, they scream about the tragic outcome.”

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The only way actually to create a more just and prosperous society would be through individualistic responsibility, a free market, and a lack of prejudice against certain ethnic or religious groups, especially the Jews. Yousef said, “Meanwhile, there are the builders. The ones who contribute to the system, who have faith in it, who strengthen it through actual work, not by blaming the successful minority for the failure of the majority.” But he is afraid that the red-green alliance is more probably going to win. “Most likely outcome: they weaken it, create a vacuum they can’t fill, and blame someone else for what they made,” he grimly predicted.

⚠️ SPOTTED: A Hezbollah flag and a Hamas/Al-Qassam Brigades headband at a pro-terror riot in Washington Square Park, NYC. Both Hezbollah and Hamas are US-designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations. — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) May 15, 2026

For far too long, patriotic Americans have refused to acknowledge the existential threat of leftism and Islam. Some conservatives are now even actually siding with the very terrorists who want to destroy America. But America is at a historic crossroads, where we have to decide whether we will be on the side of the builders or the side of the arsonists.