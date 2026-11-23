As radical Islam has expanded into the Western world, plenty of people (though arguably not enough) have grown alarmed, and you only need to look at Europe to see why.

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Europe has company, though.

Americans have grown legitimately more worried about radical Islam and Sharia law in recent years as politicians like New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed have been elected by large majorities of voters. And the people raising concerns now include some unexpected voices.

On Saturday, CNN's Michael Smerconish devoted a segment to a new Pew Research Center report projecting that Islam will overtake Christianity as the world's largest religion by 2035. Most of that growth will come in countries that already have Muslim majorities.

Of course, Smerconish opened by playing down the alarm. He pointed out that the shift comes from birth rates, with Muslim women worldwide averaging 3.1 children compared to 2.5 for Christians. "I read the data. It's not so much a story about the spread of faith as it is a story about birth rates," Smerconish said on CNN.

He also insisted Americans have nothing to fear at home.

"Nobody's taking anybody's place in the United States," he claimed. "This is happening in Nigeria and Indonesia, not so much in Newark."

Perhaps. For now.

But the concern is totally valid. Pew forecasts that Europe's population will be down 17% by 2070 and the Muslim proportion of that population will more than double to 13%. Low birth rates and the sheer scale of immigration are already having a profound effect on the continent, manifesting in the streets, schools, and politics in mostly negative ways.

"You want a preview of low birth rates plus immigration? Look at Europe," Smerconish said. "And that's where the debates over integration are real."

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He eventually admitted there are legitimate concerns that the mainstream media usually tiptoes around. Some Muslim-majority governments punish blasphemy, restrict the rights of women, and persecute religious minorities.

"There's also a hard question we shouldn't dodge," he said.

For example, in the Middle East and North Africa, 18 of 20 countries have blasphemy laws, and 13 make it a crime to abandon your faith. Seven countries prescribe death for same-sex relations, and six of them do so under Islamic law.

It’s funny how the radical left never seems to think about that.

To his credit, Smerconish then argued that these laws will shape religious freedom far beyond those countries' borders as their populations grow.

"As their share of humanity grows, that matters for religious freedom everywhere," he said. "The way to raise it is to talk about governments and laws, not about our neighbors. Demography isn't conquest."

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We’d like to believe that Muslims in America are ordinary neighbors living ordinary lives, and perhaps that’s mostly true. But here's the problem with the comforting "not so much in Newark" line. The thing is, the laws Smerconish described don't need a demographic majority to gain a foothold. They only need people willing to accept them, and a disturbing number of young Americans already do.

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A Rasmussen poll released in September found that 43% of Americans ages 18 to 24 and 39% of those ages 25 to 29 view Sharia at least somewhat positively. Yes, these are the same legal codes that criminalize leaving your religion and execute gay people. Nearly half of America's youngest adults look at that system and see something worth liking. Now, I suspect a big part of this is that many of the people who view Sharia positively don’t understand what it really is. But that’s not as comforting as it should be.

So why does this matter?

Well, the generation that will be running this country in 20 years has those views despite living in the freest country on earth. If they can't see the danger of Sharia law on Western civilization, then they won't be able to see it when someone actually tries to bring those ideas over here.

What that means for America's future is unclear, but it's kind of terrifying.

And when even CNN sounds the alarm, the rest of us should stop pretending the warning signs are someone else's problem.

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