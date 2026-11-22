It must have come as a bolt from the blue for Pacific Palisades fire victims to learn that the cause of their nearly two-year-long trauma was none other than the face of Starlink, SpaceX, and the notorious DOGE.

Advertisement

The camera zooms in on... Elon Musk.

No, you're not hallucinating like the author of a new book about the Pacific Palisades fire appears to be.

Of course, Musk hadn't even begun the Department of Government Efficiency, aka DOGE, nor had Donald Trump even been sworn into office yet to name him to DOGE when the sparks from a New Year's Day fire set by a Luigi Mangione fan exploded into a conflagration spread by the Santa Ana winds on January 7, 2025.

The longtime real estate tycoon and all-around businessman hadn't even been in power when the alleged "climate change" occurred, which the author of the book, Firestorm, Jacob Soboroff, also claims was responsible for the deaths of 12 people and the destruction of nearly 7,000 homes and businesses in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Somehow, the state of California, LADWP, Karen Bass, and Gavin Newsom weren't variables in his political calculus of this fire, which wasn't put out by state mandate (Lachman Fire), or the brush that wasn't cleared by the city or the state, and then sparked up again days later to cause a conflagration.

Yep, must be DOGE.

ARSON VERDICT. Somehow, MS NOW’s Jacob Soboroff takes it back to DOGE and climate change on Bill Maher. “We need to understand that DOGE is connected to this.” https://t.co/ucoVd8Xvi8 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 21, 2026

It's hard to know what Donald J. Trump and his administration had to do with a fire that occurred 23 days before he took office, but we're all here for Soboroff's explanation of why "we need to understand that Doge is connected to this."

How It's Going: Palisades Arsonist Gets Two Trials Before Most Homeowners Get One Permit

The Los Angeles Times blurbed the book for the MS NOW host: "Read[s] like a sci-fi thriller."

Unsaid in the L.A. Times blurb, but should have been added, was "evokes the fantasies of L. Ron Hubbard with the nogahyde verisimilitude of Art Bell."

Fortunately for normal people, the publisher translated this tome to English from its original Frankfurt School Mother Tongue.

Soboroff couldn't cross his political teammate Gavin Newsom's thesis while the fire was still raging.

A day after the Palisades fire started, Gavin Newsom was already blaming climate change for the fire and local officials for the lack of water.Keeping the climate grift going is always a top priority for Newsom. https://t.co/8rv78d5dSY — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 21, 2026

Emergency officials were PO'd when the California governor took crews away from firefighting to accommodate his prime-time blame-shifting to Mother Earth.

Indeed, so besotted was Soboroff with Newsom's hand gesticulations and airy references to climate change that, after getting completely torched on social media over his comments, he went with The Big Lie and doubled down. He issued forth pages from his interviews and writings on why DOGE was the problem here. Here he says DOGE retroactively "planned for" other disasters.

Advertisement

DOGE most definitely impacted the aftermath of the Great Los Angeles Fires and the planning for and recovery from other disasters. here are some of the ways from the afterword of FIRESTORM. more to come in the paperback edition, out in January. https://t.co/JOfzAfiabG https://t.co/6qkat59Q57 — Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) November 21, 2026

A dry reservoir, no water in fire hydrants, no firefighters pre-deployed, seawater unused for firefighting for environmental reasons — even as the environment went up in flames, apparently never occurred to him as possible reasons why the Palisades fire wiped out the town nearly two years ago.

Elon wasn't caught red-handed. This jerk was.

Shame on him.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.