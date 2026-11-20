The man believed to be responsible for starting the fire that sparked days later into the Pacific Palisades conflagration, killing 12 souls and destroying nearly 7,000 homes, was found guilty in federal court on Friday.

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Jonathan Rinderknecht's first trial ended in a mistrial in June, but on Friday, a federal jury found the former Uber driver guilty of two counts of setting the fire that destroyed parts of federal property operated by the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority and the State of California's Topanga State Park.

In June, a jury voted 10-2 for acquittal on his three previous charges.

Federal prosecutors didn't take long to file for a retrial, which began earlier in November.

Testimony in both trials featured video of his car in the fire area, cellphone tracking, and witnesses who got rides in Rinderknecht's Uber. They described him as a distraught man who "ranted non-stop" to his customers on New Year's Eve 2025, the night the Lachman Fire was set. Witnesses testified that Rinderknecht was "irritable," "enraged," and that they feared for their safety. Another rider testified during the trial that Rinderknecht spoke glowingly of Luigi Mangione, describing his murder of UnitedHealthcare's CEO on the streets of New York as a "good" thing.

Meanwhile, back at the scene of the crime, of the nearly 7,000 homes lost to the fire, there are only about 50 homes that have been rebuilt, according to The Palisadian Post.

As of Thursday, October 8, the Pali Rebuild Map indicates that 50 new homes have been completed and have received their certificates of occupancy. According to our data, applications for 1,862 building permits have been submitted, 1,317 building permits have been issued and construction on 1,126 primary structures is underway.

Former mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt, who moved an Airstream to his vacant lot where his home was burned down, believes the number of rebuilds is even better — and that isn't great.

Man. This is grim. 2 years post Palisades Fire. 77% of victims don't even have permits yet, and it shows. Only ~75 homes have been completed, vs ~250 in Altadena, making Palisades the slowest fire recovery in CA history. Great footage from the legend @abc7chriscristi on IG. It's important to see it from the air like this. A lot of simpletons, especially here on X, can be fooled when you're around Sunset and the lower alphabet streets, where the city rushed to rubber stamp permits so they could rebuild that first, most visible layer of Potemkin Village homes done so it hides just how decimated everything is deeper in the town. When you're cruising along Sunset, from the ground, it looks like a lot is happening, but high aerials like this really expose what a massive percentage of the lots are still just completely barren. This is an overwhelming recovery process, and many of my neighbors are giving up and will be dropping like flies. When you look down canyon and see so many burned out lots at Malibou Lake still just completely abandoned, 8 years after the Woolsey Fire, it's impossible to imagine the Palisades coming back for a generation. Karen Bass will just sail off into the sunset. Nithya Raman will spend all our tax dollars and all her effort and attention on bike lanes on Skid Row. Incredible. — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) November 20, 2026

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Rinderknecht has been in federal custody since his arrest in October 2025. The feds kept him in custody because "three separate federal judges have found that he is a danger to the community...based on evidence that he hid a firearm in a child’s teddy bear, threatened to burn his sister’s house down, etc."

Corruption: L.A.'s Water Bureau Protects Itself Better Than It Protected Fire Victims

He could be sentenced to as many as 40 years for his arson.

How many homes will be rebuilt before Rinderknecht gets out of prison? Unsolved mystery.

Rinderknecht's trial isn't the full story, of course. Thousands of property owners are suing the City of Los Angeles (Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, LADWP) for "inverse condemnation," a constitutional legal theory that seeks compensation when a government improvement causes damage to private property. In this case, the public improvement was the empty reservoir, that if full could have been used to put out the fire.

Los Angeles Fire Fighters ran out of water.

I spoke with the property owners' attorney, Trey Robertson, a few months ago on the Adult in the Room Podcast about this civil lawsuit.

The discovery coming out of the case is getting quite interesting. Here's an example.

CA State Parks refused to clear overgrown brush in Topanga State Park adjacent to Palisades neighborhoods for years depsite repeated violation notices sent by LAFD before the Palisades Fire. Below is just one of the emails we uncovered during our investigation confirming this fact. CA State Park's policy is that brush in State Parks should be cleared 130 feet from homes, the State says it's the homeowner's responsbility to clear State land! @spencerpratt @JeremyCom — Alex “Trey” Robertson, Esq. (@415FirePhoto) November 21, 2026

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This lawsuit stems from the outrageous negligence by Mayor Karen Bass's office and the leader of the LADWP, who was making $750,000 a year but couldn't keep water in the reservoir.

Janisse Quiñones Peter-Principled her way out of the job and fled to Puerto Rico for another water job and less scrutiny.

Bass lost the mayor's race.

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