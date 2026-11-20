If you’re keeping score right now, you've noticed that New York Mayor Zohran “Saddam Hussein” Mamdani (D-Uganda) has decided to take over several news cycles since the midterms.

Advertisement

Just this week, he announced plans to close the iconic New York prison called Rikers Island and replace it with a smaller facility, which, if you do the math, means more criminals on the streets of New York. He announced that he’s moving forward, as previously threatened, with plans to disband the NYPD’s fabled Strategic Response Group, which was created after 9/11 to handle riot control and deal with terror threats and attacks. He will replace that unit with unarmed civilians who will dialogue with the violent maniacs who want to take over New York streets and neighborhoods.

He doubled down on his plans to subsidize city-owned grocery stores with taxpayer money, defending the lousy math of undercutting market rates on food items (and probably other things when you factor in creep) by as much as 30% in a business where 1% margins are close to the average. Speaking at an event where DealBook founder Andrew Ross Sorkin asked Mamdani about his sketchy math, Mayor Mustache literally said it’s only five stores. Did I mention the Democrats’ pattern of intentional and calculated “creep” yet?

You may not have heard, but he also announced a $5 Mamdani tax on all Amazon delivery orders in Gotham City. And at a celebratory press event, he signed a ban on one of the most iconic and beloved New York traditions in the history of the Big Apple: He banned horse-drawn carriage rides.

One of the highest points of visiting New York is going through Central Park in the twilight during a snowfall in a horse drawn carriage.. As a kid seeing this growing up it was absolutely spectacular to see these well kept horses. No longer. I took my future wife on this journey and it was a peek moment. This is the end of centuries where something beautiful is now gone. You get what you voted for. Comrades. https://t.co/qR7fLJSAFX — Brian Roemmele (@BrianRoemmele) November 19, 2026

This is that terrible thing which must be outlawed, while Mamdani actively works to put outlaws back onto the streets.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The pattern is pretty clear. If it’s good for you, safe for you, good for jobs, or if it just makes you happy, Mamdani wants to kill it, end it, ban it.

Lost in all of this recent news is yet another brewing debacle for the mathematically and economically illiterate commie mayor. The tip of the iceberg is “rent controls,” but the situation quickly proves just why socialism just doesn’t add up, literally.

As this issue blows up in Mamdani’s face, the leftist hacks in the media may not be able to cover for him this time.

Let's follow the breadcrumbs, which will likely expose the privileged failed rapper for being the little tyrant he aspires to be.

At the center of this latest Mamdani-created fiasco is a group of 39 “rent-stabilized” apartment buildings that house 900 individual rental units or apartments.

Advertisement

New York City government says that “rent stabilization… is a form of rent regulation; it helps combat the City's housing crisis by making sure some units remain affordable. Almost half of all rental apartments in New York City are rent stabilized. Rent stabilized apartments are most often located in buildings containing 6 or more units, which were built before 1974.”

In other words, unlike Mamdani’s commie grocery stores, which are taxpayer-subsidized, under rent stabilization, landlords are not subsidized. Instead, they are punished for being the greedy capitalist scum that they are.

For the 900 families who live in this group of East Harlem apartment buildings, one of the major attractions is the lower rents, thanks to the strong arm of city government. But that lower rent comes with a price. If landlords are being told how much they can charge for rent, but the city is doing nothing for them in terms of managing the rising costs of operating apartment buildings, those building owners have to cut somewhere.

The obvious starting point is maintenance and services. That problem shower head will just have to stay a problem for you, if you’re a tenant. The hazardous step leading up to your floor will just have to stay hazardous. That mold under your kitchen sink may stay there awhile. That outdated security system that makes it easier for thieves to get into your apartment building and take your stuff is now all your landlord can afford. That snow- and ice-covered sidewalk in front of your building may not get shoveled every day in the winter. Buy a good pair of boots, and don’t complain.

Advertisement

Even with all of this budget prudence, a growing number of landlords are finding they just can’t keep up. If they want to keep their properties, most have to borrow from banks. Others just decide to get out of the game in New York altogether, and they try to sell their buildings.

But in this increasingly dystopian New York City, the number of real estate investors lining up to suffer at the regulatory hands of the city is dwindling.

City Limits reported on all of these issues as it all came to a head in East Harlem.

The banks that lent money for these buildings got tired of waiting for payment. So they held a special sale called a foreclosure auction. At an auction, people can bid (offer money) to buy the buildings. Most of the time, the banks hoped rich investors would pay a good price. But something surprising happened. Out of 27 buildings put up for sale, almost nobody wanted to buy them. Twenty-six buildings got zero bids. Only one small building sold, for about $826,000. The rest went back to the banks for almost nothing.

In other words, the marketplace will always get the last word, no matter what Mamdani and his socialist party promise. If the Democrats control rents, starting a cycle of decline, pretty soon property values drop due to lack of demand for said properties. As property values decline, the city and state see less tax revenue, and the properties themselves attract fewer renters, all contributing to lower income-generation for all.

Advertisement

In the end, landlords suffer, city taxpayers suffer, tenants suffer, and city and state government bank accounts suffer.

In this case, tenants actually went on “strike” over their grievances, meaning they quit paying rent. What do you think that did to all of this?

By paying less or no rent because of complaints over living conditions, tenants took away the money those landlords needed to provide the best possible living conditions with the money on hand.

In East Harlem, tenants of these rent-stabilized buildings formed a coalition to push for those better conditions, and they wanted to replace their current landlord, Emerald Equities, with a new owner. Their ideal landlord, their dream landlord, would have been a nonprofit organization that would maintain the buildings and keep rents lower. They even toyed with the idea of forming co-ops where the tenants take an ownership role.

The banks who hold the deeds to most of those buildings decided not to play ball. Banks have a funny way of working to make money instead of losing it. It has something to do with this novel idea called “fiduciary duty.” Mamdani and his fellow socialists wouldn’t know about that.

Recommended: Human Trafficking? Something Is Rotten in Dearborn.

And so, now we have another Mamdani mess ™. The buildings are crumbling. Landlords can’t generate enough income to warrant continuing to own some buildings. The owners and the banks can’t find buyers to purchase the buildings, people who would want to invest in and manage those buildings. And the banks are now forced to have to manage properties that have gone into default and foreclosure.

Advertisement

In the end, everyone loses money, and the tenants only see worsening living conditions. At some point, in order to restore any of these buildings to a more livable state, some real estate investors will have to cover the costs of some serious renovation and maintenance, and those increased costs will have to be covered by rents.

“’Nobody wants to own these buildings,” Kenny Burgos, CEO of the New York Apartment Association, told City Limits. The outlet reported that Burgos’s investment group blames the city’s rent stabilization policies, along with changes to state law in 2019 “that made it harder for owners to deregulate buildings, [and] have limited landlords’ ability to increase rent to keep pace with expenses and repairs.

“’Banks are not in the business of operating housing,’ Burgos said, and are looking for the best deal—but don’t realize just how little interest owners have in these buildings. “The banks are still in this disbelief stage that the values have fallen so drastically,’ he said.”

All of this is Economics 101, and with a little common sense, you don’t even need to take the class. You can’t get something for nothing. Someone has to pay for it, especially when it comes to real estate, mortgage payments, and rents.

Mamdani ran on the issue of “affordability,” meaning lower prices, and he’s doing just that. He’s turning formerly valuable real estate into worthless properties where rents are lower. But do you really want to live with a literal pack of New York rats as roommates? Maybe that’s what Mamdani meant when he romanticized “the warmth of collectivism” in his inauguration speech on January 1. Rats are warm-blooded animals, you know.

Advertisement

Reader’s Note: Find out what you’re missing behind the members-only wall. It’s time for you to take advantage of the full catalogue of common-sense thinking that comes with a PJ Media VIP membership. You’ll get access to content you didn’t even know you wanted, and you’ll be hooked. The good news is, PJ Media VIP memberships are on sale! Get 60% off an annual VIP, VIP Gold, or VIP Platinum membership! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off a VIP membership!