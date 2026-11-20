Joe Biden is learning the hard way just how irrelevant he is. His presidential memoir, which hit shelves this month, fetched a lowball deal, and his presidential library is struggling to raise money.

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Now, according to James Hohmann, the Washington Post's deputy opinion editor, Biden's own memoir reveals how completely Donald Trump overshadowed his presidency. History may remember Biden mostly as the gap between Trump's two terms.

Biden probably knew it, or at least someone around him did.

Early in his term, Biden tried to avoid saying Trump's name at all. He called him "the former guy" and hoped to starve Trump of attention. "I'm tired of talking about Donald Trump," he said.

Biden treated Trump like Lord Voldemort, He Who Must Not Be Named, but it's clear that Trump lives rent-free in Biden's short-circuiting brain. Trump reportedly appears nearly 200 times in Promise Me, America, which came out Tuesday. Kamala Harris, his own vice president, gets about 50 mentions. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who helped shove Biden out of the 2024 race, gets fewer than 30.

It should come as no surprise that the memoir opens with the Capitol riot.

We all know that Biden wanted to be the next Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Biden makes that point clear in the book. "His presidency was, in many ways, my road map," Biden writes of FDR.

Instead, his presidency is more of a footnote in history, a four-year stretch even Democrats would like to forget. The New Deal, as bad as it was, was transformative. Biden's agenda was largely a rehash of Barack Obama’s, and much of his efforts barely outlived his term. On his first day back in office, Trump rescinded 78 Biden actions and yanked the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement again.

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Naturally, Biden spends a big chunk of the memoir trying to rewrite history and paint Trump as the colossal failure. And the classic example, of course, is that Biden blamed Trump for the botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

We knew he would.

He calls Trump's deal with the Taliban a "ticking time bomb," even though that deal always depended on conditions on the ground. We also know that Biden was so desperate for a 20th anniversary of 9/11 photo-op as the president who ended the war that he ignored his military advisers and pulled out anyway.

The chaotic, avoidable Kabul evacuation sank his approval ratings, and they stayed underwater for the rest of his presidency.

The funny thing is that Biden says he ran in 2020 to keep Trump from getting eight years, warning that two Trump terms would permanently change the nation's character. Trump got eight years anyway, and Biden’s disastrous presidency helped Trump become the first Republican to win the national popular vote in twenty years.

Biden even hides behind Trump to defend his worst decisions.

He writes that he felt an "obligation" to run again as "the best person to beat" Trump. After his disastrous June 2024 debate, he griped to the moderators about Trump's "lies."

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Even the press coverage of the memoir revolves around Trump.

The New York Times led with the letter Trump left in the Oval Office, which warned that many presidents get "swept along" by history. "This will not happen to you," Trump told Biden.

Hohmann suggests Biden may end up as the answer to a trivia question about who served between Trump's terms.

I suspect he's right.

Biden spent four years trying to erase Trump from history, even going so far as to try to put him in prison. In the end, the only person he managed to erase was himself.

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