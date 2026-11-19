TankerTrackers reported today that "Iran appears to be preparing to ship out oil again" in defiance of the U.S. naval blockade, and if true, it signals another escalation by the Islamic Republic.

Advertisement

An IRGC-linked Fars News reporter, Mohammad Enayati, then provided more details: "An Iranian oil tanker is preparing to head to its export destination," presumably outside the Gulf, and that "Any interference with its route will lead to explosions at oil facilities in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain."

In other words, the regime said, "Let us sell our oil or we'll blow up yours."

And to think that this morning, I finally spotted gas below $3.00 for the first time in months.

C'est la guerre.

Other reports differ a bit, some claiming that Iran has prepared a single oil tanker, others claim the regime will try to force several through at once. The U.S. Navy would likely do what it has done before, and disable any tanker trying to move past the blockade.

The TankerTrackers report is about nine hours old as your PJ Media people prepare this column for publication, and at least so far, none of the military accounts I follow on X report any unusual activity in the Gulf.

However, "There are already many other signs a large-scale escalation or war is coming: sharply increased US and Israeli military presence and readiness across the region," US-based Iranian dissident Siaxares claimed today. "But this blatant attempt to break the blockade, and the certainty it will be stopped, is the clearest indicator yet."

While I haven't been able to verify any of this stuff, aside from the TankerTrackers item, I found it noteworthy that both regime-linked and dissident accounts believe something is up.

For his part, President Donald Trump told Fox News Wednesday night that the war-pausing Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) negotiated by Vice President JD Vance was "a waste of time."

“We had this, I think a waste of time, I didn’t like doing it, but I listened to people,” he told Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich. “I have some very good people, and it could have worked out. But we had a little memorandum of understanding. I never believe too much in memorandums. You go right to a contract."

Trump also claimed that "Iran is looking at gases, looking at bio, because we've shut them out with the nuclear," while also indicating that air attacks still might not resume at once."We'll see. We're going to have a new year coming up, and we'll see what happens after January 1."

Unless Tehran does something truly stupid like try to force the blockade, which would likely force Trump's hand.

It would be a desperate act on Tehran's part, which is why there's good reason to doubt that, if the report is true, it's the only action the regime has planned — and I don't just mean in the Persian Gulf. DHS announced yesterday that Iran-linked hackers are currently targeting American energy, water, and transportation infrastructure.

Advertisement

Hopefully, this is all just a Big If, and the usual regime mouthpieces are doing nothing more than mouthing the usual empty threats. But if the Islamic Republic truly is on its last legs, there's no telling.

So there's probably not much to do at this late date but top off your tank while gas is still cheap and hope for the best.

Recommended: The Donroe Doctrine Just Got Us Greenland

Be ready. Get cool stuff.

PJ Media VIP members get tons of exclusive goodies, including podcasts and video live chats with your favorite writers, almost none of which are Russian or Pakistani bots — guaranteed! You can support alternative conservative news and save 60% with promo code FIGHT.

Join today.