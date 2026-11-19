It might not have been on many people's Christmas wish lists — and it isn't even Black Friday yet — but the Danish parliament just gave us exactly what we needed: Greenland. In a 109-0 unanimous vote, Denmark's Folketing gave its blessing to the 2026 U.S.–Denmark–Greenland security and defense pact.

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Greenland approved its part of the three-way agreement earlier this month, also unanimously.

"This agreement modernizes the United States-Denmark-Greenland defence partnership and bolsters the national security of the United States and our allies in NATO," Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted to X when the deal was ratified.

Technically, the icy island remains a possession of Denmark. But in the ways that count for national security, it's ours. And that's where things get interesting — and in the past, absolutely insane.

And Another Thing: I'll save the agreement's official name for the end of the column because it runs 72 words that nobody wants to read. But you know how sometimes I love to be absurdly complete.

Despite being home to just 57,000 people and being mostly unpleasant, Greenland is more strategically important than ever. Geographically, Greenland is perfectly suited to early warning against missile attack, and will form a vital part of Golden Dome. The island also helps us detect — and in case of war, control — Russian access to the Atlantic. Same goes for the Arctic Ocean, which might not seem important now, but with less ice and more resources being discovered, it grows in strategic value every year.

Geologically, Greenland itself contains rare earths, graphite, copper, zinc, tungsten, and other strategically useful minerals. China throws money around, trying to gain control of all those goodies.

Previous trilateral agreements allowed for a more limited American military and economic presence, and more or less under NATO auspices. The new agreement allows us to expand both, locks China out, and is basically irrevocable by the other two parties — even in the unlikely event that Greenland ever becomes independent from Denmark.

At least I think it's unlikely. For now, anyway.

The "locks China out" part is vital, particularly as we try to wean ourselves off of dependence on Beijing's rare earths. Washington now has a strong veto-like power over any non-NATO military presence, and sensitive non-NATO/non-EU investments on the island.

But I promised you a couple of absurdities, and here they are.

The first is Camp Century, an American project begun in the late '50s without telling Denmark all the juicy details.

Camp Century was a science base, the same way Blofeld's volcano lair in You Only Live Twice was a weekend getaway spot. Officially, it was a research station, but in reality, Camp Century was part of Project Iceworm, a top-secret plan to store 600 nuclear missiles in a 2,500-mile tunnel network protected by all those sheets of ice.

But it turned out that the local ice sheet shifted around far more than we previously understood, deforming the tunnels and crushing the tracks the missiles were supposed to travel on. We had to cancel the whole missile scheme in the early '60s and abandon the base entirely in 1967.

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Denmark has a law against basing nukes on its territory, and we kinda-sorta forgot to tell them about that part.

For all his bluster, at least Donald Trump got it all down on paper.

The second absurdity is the formal name of the just-signed pact, and at the colon is where you want to stop reading:

Agreement between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the Kingdom of Denmark together with the Government of Greenland to amend and supplement the Agreement of 27 April 1951 pursuant to the North Atlantic Treaty between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the Kingdom of Denmark on the Defense of Greenland (1951 Defense Agreement), including all relevant subsequent agreements related thereto.

You didn't read all that after I warned you not to, did you?

The important thing is this: Denmark retains the deed to Greenland, but we hold the key.

Good.

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