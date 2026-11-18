The Peter Principle, developed almost 60 years ago by Laurence J. Peter, posits that people in a hierarchy eventually rise to their "level of respective incompetence." The Pete Principle, formulated just now by Yours Truly, postulates that in the case of Pete Buttigieg, the Peter Principle is positively Panglossian.

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I'll wait here a moment while you look that up.

But seriously, that guy keeps getting new and better jobs, despite having topped out at "military Uber," as Buttigieg himself put it, for a couple of months in Afghanistan a dozen years ago. He was on a break with the Navy Reservists from his job as Failed Unpopular Mayor of South Bend, Ind.

After that, Buttigieg ran a failed presidential primary campaign, then somehow got himself promoted to Transportation Secretary. In that role, he spent more public money to less effect than can almost be imagined.

According to this post from Gina Milan, Buttigieg spent:

$7.5 billion for EV chargers under NEVI that produced only a few hundred operational stations.

$15.5 billion to push electric vehicles.

$291 million in FAA grants specifically for sustainable aviation fuel and emissions reduction instead of ATC [Air Traffic Control] modernization.

And lest we forget, under Buttigieg, Transportation devoted roughly $80 billion of its spending to DEI-prioritized projects, when what we really needed was better roads and ATC. He also announced he'd spent $4 billion of our tax dollars combating racist highway overpasses and the like (really). Much of that money eventually got rescinded by Congress, thank goodness, meaning that Pete didn't even get the chance to execute his incompetence competently.

He didn't even bother coming back from his fully penis-based maternity leave during the 2021 supply-chain crisis, which is pretty much the one instance in my adult lifetime when anybody actually cared who the SecTrans was, or that we even had one.

Buttigieg was pretty much the Drunk Carpool Mom of Transportation Secretaries, and yet he has yet another promotion in mind: It seems he'd like to serve as Communist Party Secretary of Soviet Earth.

If I exaggerate, it isn't by much.

To his credit, Buttigieg recently sat down for an interview with conservative entrepreneur and podcaster Patrick Bet-David (aka PBD). To his discredit was everything he said to PBD.

This is from a transcript provided on X by The Vigilant Fox:

PATRICK BET-DAVID: “Do you think the wealth tax should be a national thing?”

BUTTIGIEG: “If you’re going to do it, makes way more sense to do it nationally than at a state level.”

BET-DAVID: “If you make it a national wealth tax, guess what happens next? People are going to leave the country.”

BUTTIGIEG: “Not if you establish an international agreement.”

BET-DAVID: “That’s what scares the crap out of people because now you sound like a globalist.”

BUTTIGIEG: “Yeah, but I want the other countries to have to sign a deal with us, not to undercut us with tax shelters.”

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BET-DAVID: “That is bulls***.”

BUTTIGIEG: “No, no, we got to force other countries to, if they want to do business with us, they cannot be undercutting the American taxpayer.”

Just to be safe, I asked Grok and then Claude if this interview was made up. It's for real.

I won't bore you for the umpteenth time with all the reasons a wealth tax is a terrible idea and also unconstitutional. But I will ask you to marvel at the gall of the guy who would basically sanction the whole damn planet — "force" them, in Buttigieg's words — into playing along.

Just so Washington can have another trillion dollars to blow on DEI schemes and NGOs.

Buttigieg did manage to grow a decent beard during his downtime these last two years, but nothing can cover the fact that this damn commie wants to rule the world.

Recommended: Who Loves Joe Biden? Basically Nobody — and His Library Donors Agree.

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