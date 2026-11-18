In 1789, the French radicals who stormed the Bastille and launched a revolutionary period in France played second fiddle to establishment politicians who sought to form a constitutional monarchy. Figures like the Marquis de Lafayette and the Count of Mirabeau, Gabriel Riqueti, had high-sounding ideals and much learning, but the street was foreign to them. Unfortunately, in revolutionary times, the street has a lot to say about what a revolution's end product will be.

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Unlike the American street in the 1770s, which was good at rioting but not at conducting a revolution against the world's most powerful military, the French street was organized and had its own philosopher/saint: Maximilien François Marie Isidore de Robespierre. By 1792, the original "moderate" revolution had exhausted itself, and a group of radical reformers known as the Jacobins, influenced by Robespierre, took over.

Like Democrats, the Jacobins weren't good at governing, but they were wildly successful in inflaming the passions of the street. Thus began "The Terror." In 1793, their "Committee of Public Safety" ran wild, arresting, trying, and executing thousands of perceived counter-revolutionaries, federalists, and anyone deemed insufficiently enthusiastic about the republic. Finally, the Thermidorian Reaction in July 1794 brought down Robespierre and his allies.

We are in a counterrevolutionary period in American history. The left is in full-throated rebellion against the Constitutional order. To be clear, Republicans have done precious little to protect that order and, in some ways, have contributed to the threat. But make no mistake, the Democrats are not out to "transform" America as Barack Obama so boldly proclaimed in 2009. Democrats are all about overturning the Constitutional system that, flawed as it may be, has provided America with the political and societal stability to grow into the unquestioned superpower of the 21st century.

This Democratic Party is light-years distant from the Democrats who took over the government in 2009. You might note that there were very few investigations of George W. Bush administration officials and Bush himself, though a "war criminal," according to some Democrats, was allowed to go into a comfy retirement.

The 2027 Democratic Party is a party cowed by the most radical leftists ever elected in American history. The congressional leadership, under threat from the DSA newcomers and their supporters, will be forced to enact an agenda that only partly answers the "affordability" problem. Where their former mantra was "We will tax and tax, and spend and spend, and elect and elect," it is now "We will subpoena and subpoena, hold hearings and hold hearings, and indict and indict."

The New York Sun:

Senate and House Democrats have not taken back the gavels yet, but they are already talking serious trash. “Lawyer up,” the incoming House Oversight Committee chairman, Robert Garcia, warned the Trump administration on election night. Not exactly subtle. Representative Analilia Mejia of New Jersey dialed it up even further on X: “We’re going to toss out subpoenas like Mardi Gras beads.” Keep it classy, Analilia. On the campaign trail before the electoral bloodbath, Democrats purported to prioritize affordability and cost-of-living issues. The joke’s on us, it seems. The mask is slipping and the truth is coming out: All Democrats really seek to do with their incoming congressional majorities is to wreak as much havoc as possible. They’ve barely even deigned to offer a reason for doing so.

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The reason is simple: revenge. They endured the insults and sneering comments by Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans for two whole years. In the internet age, that kind of warfare deserves a response in kind. The task of overturning the Constitutional order will have to wait a bit. First, "The Terror."

In anticipation of the assault, the White House is putting the Democrats on notice. White House counsel Will Scharf wrote a letter to incoming House Oversight Committee Chair Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) warning that some of the House’s investigations could be deemed criminal unless they could prove their legitimacy.

A "criminal" investigation is a sky-high bar to jump over and darn near impossible to make stick in a court of law. Congressional oversight powers are very broad. To borrow the old saw about prosecutors, they could investigate and indict a ham sandwich if they wanted to.

In all of this rabble-rousing and threatened perp walks, what about the business of the people? I thought I'd mention that because, a long, long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, that's what Congress did with its time.

No worries. That is, unless a guillotine shows up on the National Mall and Democrats start collecting baskets for the heads of their enemies.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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