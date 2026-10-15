Now More Than Ever, the Survival of the Constitution Is On the Ballot

One of the guiding comforts that I have relied upon during my 42 years of conservative political activism is an abiding faith in the strength and durability of the Constitution of the United States. It is a brilliant document, conceived by brilliant men, and it spawned the most brilliant exercise in freedom and government in history. Anytime that the United States was threatened from without or within, I knew that the guiding principles of the Constitution would help the country prevail. A frequent refrain of mine for decades has been, "The Constitution can handle anything."

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I still mostly believe that. However, both globally and domestically, the context that made me comfortable in that belief no longer exists.

Radical Islam (redundant, I know) has been inexorably gaining footholds in the Western countries that it has sworn to destroy in the name of Allah. China's influence and power are finally starting to match the gargantuan size of its population. The worst part of the contextual change is that leftists in the United States and many of its ally countries are facilitating the Islamic invasion and the whitewashing of the dangers of Chinese communism.

Back in my "the Constitution can handle anything days," it wasn't under relentless assault from the Democratic Party. There were attacks, to be sure, but they came from the radical fringe of the party. Here in the Year of Our Lord 2026, those in the mainstream Democratic Party establishment are so far left that they make the 20th century Dem radicals look like moderate Republicans.

In Thursday's Morning Briefing I wrote, "AOC said they want to 'break the electoral map.' They want to break the Constitution too. It's a certainty that they won't waste any time getting to that." Almost everything that the Democrats dream big about these days involves either changing the Constitution, or wildly misinterpreting it.

Priority Number 1 for the frothing commies is, as we all know, to disarm the freedom-loving populace by force after they nuke the Second Amendment. More than anything else, that overwhelming desire of theirs telegraphs their endgame. For any newer firearms owners out there who are unfamiliar with how that game is played, here's a heads-up: the gun control Dems swear that they only want to outlaw certain types of guns. Nah, they want those of us who are opposed to them to be completely disarmed.

It is not easy to change the United States Constitution, and we can thank the United States Constitution for that. It is far easier to deliberately misinterpret, unequally apply, or completely ignore the Constitution, all of which the Democrats do quite frequently. For example, their interpretation of the First Amendment "right of the people peaceably to assemble," removes "peaceably" from the equation altogether. Prominent Democrats are often on record calling for escalation in tensions and/or violence. We see that playing out on a regular basis in the way that their minions treat ICE and Border Patrol agents.

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) want to dismantle everything that we know and love about the United States, including the Constitution. We have already seen that the Democrats in Washington can't handle them. Look at the disproportionate influence that AOC and her "Squad" have had since 2019, despite the best efforts of Nancy Pelosi to keep them in check when they first got there. Pelosi, by the way, was one of the most powerful House speakers in American history, and she couldn't get Squeaky and Company to shut up.

Should the DSA get even more people elected to Congress, the Dem establishment will be absolutely steamrolled by them, and the full-on assault of the Constitution will be underway. These people are unhinged, anti-American, and quite proud of it. They are already showing us their lizard faces.

As we ponder the horrors of the socialist/communist cancer if it is allowed to spread, let us be stricken with terror over what that means for the United States Constitution. As I wrote in the headline, its survival is on the ballot. That's not hyperbole, as I believe I've demonstrated here. Vote accordingly, and maybe pass this along to any undecided or moderate Dem voters you may know.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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