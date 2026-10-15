The Morning Briefing: Let's Hope Enough Americans Are Sufficiently Afraid of Communism

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Ersztbruinsc just knew that he would dazzle the Tim Conway Reenactment Collective with his blackened alewife take on the classic fricassee.

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What the heck, let's wrestle with a little more midterms madness today.

Life was a lot more simple for those of us who are politically aware back when we knew that midterm elections would follow historical trends and — most importantly — didn't always feel as if the fate of the Republic were at stake.

Ever since President Trump came to power, historical trends in elections aren't what they used to be. That doesn't mean that they aren't in play, just that assumptions aren't safe to make. And, while we won't all be speaking Mandarin shortly after this election, a decisive victory by the Democrats would mean that we should all get busy with our favorite language learning apps. It's best to be able to communicate with the gulag guards, after all.

Socialist mean girl prom queen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently said something that was more disturbing than her usual brain barf fare. Rick wrote about it yesterday:

At a private fundraiser last week for Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, AOC reached a startling conclusion. "If Abdul can win in Michigan, anybody can win anywhere," she said. "We are going to break the electoral map everywhere, everywhere, because that is what it is going to take to guarantee health care to every American."

The reason that I said this is disturbing is because this may be the first time that Squeaky has ever been right about anything. As I have written a few times, the commie threat from the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) was easier to dismiss when we were just talking about AOC and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. It was a New York problem. Abdul El-Sayed has made a name for himself in America's heartland. If he wins, that's a game changer that is filled with rolling dark clouds.

An El-Sayed victory would almost certainly mean that the commie cancer in America is metastasizing. The only wiggle room there is that he wouldn't be flipping the seat; it's one that has been held by the Dems since the late 1970s. Still, it wouldn't be a good sign.

For the longest time, a good chunk of the Dems' crazy was contained in the coasts. Illinois and Minnesota have been notable exceptions, but the rest of flyover country felt immune.

The Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media have been busy downplaying any threat, insisting that Republicans are making much ado about nothing. It's eerily reminiscent of the late 1940s and '50s, when Joe McCarthy was trying to root out the commies and the Dems kept saying that there weren't any there.

Once more, with feeling: Joe McCarthy was right.

Some Americans are still paying attention to the right things, it would appear.

Catherine recently wrote about a poll that says that 55% of Americans have some trepidation about the DSA freaks winning elections. It's people who don't differentiate between socialism and communism who tend to be worried about what's happening in the Democratic Party. Sure, the older Dems have strong commie leanings, but the DSA kids are crazy and bold.

AOC said they want to "break the electoral map." They want to break the Constitution too. It's a certainty that they won't waste any time getting to that. Of course, one facilitates the other.

The commie threat is real, and it is most definitely not spectacular. It would be a boon to the survival of the Republic if some Democrats could figure that out in the next few weeks.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

There are just a couple of quick ones today. We're gonna need another end-of-week rally. The first one is from my friend, editor, and "Faith All Over the Place" co-host, Chris Queen:

As a good Southern boy, I take the word "loaf" and substitute "cheese," and then you have my kind of potstickers.

This is, of course, in response to the SQNS "pimento loaf potstickers" idea that has triggered some people. Quite often, I don't know what my friends from the South are on about, but I do know that I always enjoy eating when I'm there. LET'S FRY ALL THE THINGS.

And there's this from Briefing stalwart Jerome:

Hey Kruiser, Got an important question for ya. My wife and I are doing a beer run Saturday to get a bunch of Leinies Light in bottles, which is only available in certain parts of Wisconsin and tough to come by (big thanks to Paul at the liquor store who bought out the inventory his distributor had for us). It’s a three hour drive one way, so we are picking out six hours of podcasts. The last Unwoke we see is from September. Are we missing something?

Look, I don't want anyone to reboot Smokey and the Bandit, but I do think it's cool that there are still some regional beers that people will put in extra effort to get. My sister has a friend whose daughter goes to the University of Wisconsin right now and they have a Spotted Cow agreement every time the friend drives to see her kid. I was there for a delivery on this last trip and may have dipped into the stash. Anyway, Kevin and I didn't record for a few weeks because I was discussing yak milk futures with the Dalai Lama and he had a hair thing. A new episode will be posted today.

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Let's see if we can finish big this week!

Everything Isn't Awful

Me every morning again.. 😅 https://t.co/mHkzgnShsF — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) October 14, 2026

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The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Railroad Trestle in the Desert - 1925 #artbots #hopper https://t.co/w0UOEdu19E — Edward Hopper (@artisthopper) October 14, 2026

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

10/12/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13 - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2026 THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr: Gray TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: AFP

Secondary Print: Bloomberg

Radio: AP

New Media: Washington Free Beacon



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: NewsNation

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: RealClearPolitics

Secondary Print: AFP

Radio: AURN

New Media: Daily Wire



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House

The White House

Open Press



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



12:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Rose Garden Lunch

Rose Garden

Closed Press



2:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



4:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Pre-Tape Interview

The White House

Closed Press



6:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Tele-Rally

Oval Office

Closed Press



6:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Tele-Rally

Oval Office

Closed Press

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