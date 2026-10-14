DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

This Condescending, Preachy, Woke Political Lecture Brought to You By Ticketmaster

Tim O'Brien Follow @TimOBrienPgh
Oct 14, 2026 4:57 PM
Advertisement
This Condescending, Preachy, Woke Political Lecture Brought to You By Ticketmaster
Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP

If you are a masochist and wanted to see Bruce Springsteen perform live this year, you would have paid anywhere between $87 and $3,000 for one ticket. In return for your hard-earned cash, the over-the-hill, woke, son of New Jersey would have sung some of your favorite Springsteen tunes, the E Street Band would have ably backed up its aging leader, and when called upon, covered for him when he got winded on stage, lost his mojo, or even tripped and fell on stage.

Advertisement

Actually, he’s doing pretty well for an elderly rocker. He’s 77 years old. That said, if you go to one of his concerts, you’ll get something more for your ticket money; a heavy dose of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) in the form of preachy, woke, uninformed, cringeworthy lecturing.

Springsteen is an old man now, and so while other men his age are yelling at kids to get off their lawns, he’s ranting oftentimes incoherently, against a president who has made his life demonstrably better, more secure, and more prosperous.

Springsteen is not alone. The TDS rants to paying music fans in arenas across the country are becoming so epidemic it’s starting to seem almost compulsory. When you buy your ticket to see rising country star Kasey Musgraves, the cost of your ticket will cover her fees, her band's fees, the crew, the venue rental, taxes, and a good amount of Democrat politics. She may even bring James Talarico out, because she knows that’s who you really paid good money to see.

But Musgraves is about more than Democrat politics. If, as a country music fan, you were feeling patriotic and took your best gal out to see Musgraves on Columbus Day, she had a special message for you.

Recommended
James Talarico Just Gave Us the Clearest Sign That His Campaign Is in Trouble Matt Margolis DJT: Dead Jihadi Television Scott Pinsker
Advertisement

You heard her right. Wearing a cowboy hat, the Texas native, wanted to make it absolutely clear she hates this country, hates its history, hates the people who brought us to where we are today, so that people like her can stand on a stage and make millions.

By the way, tickets for her shows are much more affordable than a Springsteen concert. She charges $50-$200 per ticket, unless you get the VIP package. That’s a good bit more.

The trend where music artists use their live shows to promote political causes and candidates, or to attack other political causes and candidates is pervasive; so much so that Metallica has found itself under attack from leftists simply because lead singer James Hetfield paused ruining a recent show to remind the audience that they are just entertainers and not political pundits.

Advertisement

Thousands of leftists on the X platform made posts like this one in reaction to Metallica’s sane approach to their fans and their performances.

It seems now that it is so expected that you will spread leftist dogma when you step onto an arena stage, that if you don’t, you should be cancelled.

Other artists are all too happy to give the left what it wants. This is Harry Styles using his platform to attack ICE and help a fan make a statement over their sexuality.

There was a time when country music was a patriot’s “safe space” from all this wokeness, but thanks to the leftists who control the entertainment industry, and the fact that the new generation of music artists couldn’t find Israel’s West Bank on a map, you now have other young stars like Zach Bryan jumping on the “Free Palestine” bandwagon.

Advertisement

Why entertain your fans if you can satisfy your own narcissistic urge to weigh in on world events you know nothing about?

Of course, the pattern is nothing new. We’re conditioned to expect woke lectures every time an Academy Award winner collects his or her golden statue. We know the entertainment content we stream or listen to will be jam-packed with leftist messaging. But this current trend of air-head musical artists stopping their shows to make it political, just doesn’t feel organic to me. It almost feels like a paid commercial spot in the middle of a show.

Maybe it’s because if you’ve ever met a professional musician, you know that if you want them to do something for you, it’s gonna cost you. Music union wages or higher will apply. So, forgive me if my imagination wanders and I start to speculate that not all of these on-stage political rants are spontaneous. It’s almost like campaigns, NGOs, political organizations are feeding some of this.

I'm sure they mean what they're saying, but I'm just not 100% sure that these mid-show rants are entirely their own ideas. I hope I’m wrong, but what sticks out for me is the sudden flurry of very specific types of performers going viral for very similar reasons with very similar messaging.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, I did a lot of reading on psyops and how pop culture can and is used to engineer public opinion by the global intelligence community. Ever since, I probably see “ops” where there aren’t any.

And so, in this case, we may just be seeing a trend where empty-headed performers, who are bored with simply being loved and adored and enriched by their fans, want something more. They may want to feel like they have more to offer. Or, maybe in some of these cases, political campaign operatives are behind the trend.

Advertisement

Either way, the end result is the same. Thousands and thousands of equally empty-headed music fans are following the lead of those dingbats on stage, and society is not the better for it.

Reader’s Note: Find out what you’re missing behind the members-only wall. It’s time for you to take advantage of the full catalogue of common-sense thinking that comes with a PJ Media VIP membership. You’ll get access to content you didn’t even know you wanted, and you’ll be hooked. The good news is, PJ Media VIP memberships are on sale! Get 60% off of an annual VIP, VIP Gold, or VIP Platinum membership! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off a VIP membership!

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | ENTERTAINMENT | MUSIC | WOKE

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

James Talarico Just Gave Us the Clearest Sign That His Campaign Is in Trouble

James Talarico Just Gave Us the Clearest Sign That His Campaign Is in Trouble

Matt Margolis
DJT: Dead Jihadi Television

DJT: Dead Jihadi Television

Scott Pinsker
'Barbaric'? The Left Discovers Its Conscience — Right on Schedule

'Barbaric'? The Left Discovers Its Conscience — Right on Schedule

Eric Florack

Trending on PJ Media Videos