Harris Lets Slip What the Dems Will Do If They Win Congress, and Yes, It’s Scary

American elections are not, in any genuine sense, contests between two American political parties. They used to be, but not anymore. Instead, today they are contests between an American party and a radically anti-American, authoritarian, socialist monstrosity that has taken over one party and uses its name to push an agenda that, if implemented, will mean the end of the United States as a free society.

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The radically anti-American, authoritarian socialists are not a fringe element that by some quirk has a chance to seize control of all or part of the Democrat Party. On the contrary, these authoritarians are the party’s vanguard, its most energized and determined element, and some of its most important leaders.

Kamala Harris, for example.

Kamala Harris is as much of an establishment Democrat as Chuck Schumer or Hakeem Jeffries. A former senator from California and vice president of the United States, she was the party’s candidate for president in 2024 and currently its frontrunner for 2028, although historically, the prospects of candidates who led in the polls this early have not been good.

Harris appears to know, however, that she can improve her prospects in today’s Democrat Party by positioning herself as far to the left as possible. And so Fox News reported Wednesday that Harris has reiterated her support for some core elements of the left’s to-do list. If the Democrats actually regain control of the House and Senate next month and succeed in pushing these measures through, it will be the end of America’s 250 years as a free society.

This is no exaggeration. Harris said: "The work that we can do about winning back the House and the Senate is going to be on a number of things. For example, I believe that we need to expand the Supreme Court. We need more justices on the Supreme Court so that we can have a court that actually reinforces the spirit and principles behind the Constitution of the United States."

That’s exactly what a packed Supreme Court would not do. Instead, it would allow the left to impose its agenda on patriots, who would have no recourse. The Supreme Court has more than once saved Americans from the more sinister elements of the left’s agenda, but it would do so no more. The freedom of speech would be gone, under the guise of fighting “disinformation.” The borders would be open to all and sundry, all expenses paid by the weary American taxpayer, until the cash cow is bled dry and the whole thing collapses.

And patriots would never be able to vote the rascals out. Harris continued: "I believe that we should be pushing for what is possible around changing the Electoral College. Right? It's about, the popular vote has to matter, right? You know, all the things that make people feel, like, overwhelmed, and does their vote matter? We have, you know, listen, if the folks there want it, we should be pushing for statehood for Puerto Rico and D.C., right? These are some of the things that are structural that we need to do, but we need to reestablish affordable child care."

The Electoral College has receded a bit as an issue for the left since Harris lost both it and the popular vote to Trump in 2024, but Harris has her eye on long-term gains: the abolition of the Electoral College would essentially entrust Los Angeles and New York City with the responsibility of choosing the president. This would, of course, ensure that Democrats remained in power indefinitely, or at least until the collapse that their policies would bring about.

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Y. David Scharf, chairman of Morrison Cohen LLP and head of its government strategies & controversies practice, told Fox News Digital how high the stakes are: "Kamala Harris says she wants to defend democracy, but her solution is to rewrite its rules when Democrats don't like the results. That's a dangerous precedent. Nine justices have been the number since 1869. FDR tried to pack the Supreme Court, and even his own party pushed back. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg herself warned that expanding the court would make it look partisan.”

Related: The Democratic Socialists Are Furious With That Far-Right Extremist, Zohran Mamdani

That’s what it would be: a partisan instrument. At least until there is only one party operating, and then the point will be moot.

Scharf added: "The Electoral College is written into the Constitution. Eliminating it requires a constitutional amendment, not a Democratic majority in Congress. You don't get to change the referee because you don't like the calls. Harris may think this is a winning message for the Democratic base, but it's a much tougher sell to the independent and swing voters her party needs."

It is indeed a winning message for the Democrat base. And that should alarm every thinking and patriotic American.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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