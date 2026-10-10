The Democratic Socialists Are Furious With That Far-Right Extremist, Zohran Mamdani

The left is advancing confidently all over the country, with open socialists achieving more electoral success than they ever have before in the entire history of the country. One of the foremost obstacles, however, to the Marxists striding to total power is their tendency to squabble among themselves. Lenin, the leader of the Bolsheviks, squabbled incessantly with the Mensheviks, and Communists have always argued furiously about the finer points of their cherished dogmas. One of the more entertaining of these fights has begun now in socialist-ruled New York City.

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The New York Post reported Friday a deep split has opened up within the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) — so deep, in fact, that the Post states that “a civil war is brewing inside the DSA.” The point of contention, improbably enough, is “its support of Mayor Zohran Mamdani,” who up to now has been the poster child for the claim that DSA members can win elections and govern with enough success to ensure the election of more socialists.

It seems that Mamdani’s Commie comrades are “up in arms over his attendance at an Oct. 7 vigil and his support of NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.” They hate it when he acts as if he were a normal mayor, and does the things that a normal mayor would do if he actually cared about the safety and wellbeing of the people in his city. That, comrade, is not how revolutions are made.

And so “youth chapters within the New York City Democratic Socialists of America endorsed a protest outside City Hall Wednesday — on the anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel — condemning the mayor’s ‘failures to uphold his commitment to the Palestinian Liberation Movement.’”

Of all the things these farther-left-than-the-left ideologues could have said, that’s one thing that could hurt Mamdani the most. Zohran Mamdani has said that opposition to Israel and support of the Palestinian jihad is nothing less than “central to my identity.”

Mamdani has made it clear that hatred of Israel is central to his political positions. He said in 2020 that when he was considering joining the Democratic Socialists of America, “one of the major things that appealed to me about the organization was its clear stance in favor of BDS,” the Boycott, Divest, Sanction movement against Israel. Then he explained in his speech at the DSA conference the following year that the Palestinian jihad against Israel made him a socialist: “I sincerely believe in this political project. I sincerely believe in socialism. For me, it was Palestine that brought me into this movement.”

Nevertheless, according to the Post, Mamdani “was still heckled by the protesters during a candlelit vigil for the victims later Wednesday at Union Square.” They didn’t just heckle. They came up with the worst thing they could possibly say to him, chanting: “Zohran, you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide.”

Mamdani “remained stone-faced through the jeers from his anti-Israel comrades,” but in video of the incident, he appears to be as furious as he is humiliated. After all, his false claims that Israel has committed genocide against the Palestinian Arabs, and that he wanted to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, gained him international notoriety. He must have found all that to be wonderful fun, but the fun stops immediately when the shoe is on the other foot.

Related: Mamdani Defines Socialism, and Wow, It Sounds Great, But...

And now the comrades are embroiled in a frenzied disagreement: “Screenshots of internal group chats from NYC-DSA’s ‘Anti-War Working Group’ obtained by The Post show members raging after leadership apparently threatened to pull the youth chapters’ funding and told them to stop using ‘pro-hamas dogwhistles’ — calling it ‘unambiguously racist’ and ‘inexcusable.’”

The youth chapters have a point. For three years now, they’ve been openly pro-Hamas, never mind dogwhistles, and the leadership never had a thing to say. But now that Mamdani is trying to calm down opposition to his radical rule from the Democrat establishment, suddenly the DSA top dogs have discovered that they’ve gone too far in supporting the genocidal jihad against Israel? The hypocrisy is off the charts, and while the youth chapters are demonstrating their inability to think rationally when they call this “racist,” they’re entirely sensible in terming it “inexcusable” from their point of view.

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As for the sane portion of the American electorate, as Mamdani gets attacks from the left, grab some popcorn and pull up a chair. This is going to be fun.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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