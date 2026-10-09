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KDJ Week in Review: Mamdani on the Run, Minnesota Is in Play, and Detroit Is a Powder Keg

Kevin Downey Jr. Follow @kdjradioshow
Oct 09, 2026 5:20 PM
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KDJ Week in Review: Mamdani on the Run, Minnesota Is in Play, and Detroit Is a Powder Keg
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

I can't imagine a better era than today to be a patriotic, boozy, comedic news/opinion media pundit, and this week, New York City's Mayor Zohran "Commie" Mamdani made my "work" easy peasy.

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Mamdani was caught between a rock and a keffiyeh this week as he tried to navigate the third anniversary of Hamas' savage attack against unarmed Israeli civilians. On one hand, he had to hide his delight at a Jewish vigil. On the other, he had to placate his legions of terrorist-loving trust fund flunkies who came out to nip at his heels.

Check out the Jew-hating Mamdani as he begrudgingly holds a candle for the Israelis raped and murdered by his soul brothers in Hamas, while his voters give him what for with cringey chants:

The feeding frenzy continued when Mamdani retreated with his Luciferian tail between his legs.

Naughty Language Warning:

Mamdani retreated to lick his boo-boos at a "Palestinian" restaurant with an especially hateful seafood menu:

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This is akin to a German restaurant with a dessert menu called "Final Solutions."

FACT-O-RAMA! It is not inconceivable that meals at a Palestinian restaurant are brought to your table in a UNRWA sack.

Fortunately for Mamdani, ICE shot a felon who tried to run over federal agents in the Bronx, giving the Big Apple's mayor a chance to flex his Ken Doll-like bean bag:

FACT-O-RAMA! If New York City would hand illegal immigrants over to ICE, this shooting might not have happened, but the shooting works for the communists masquerading as Democrats because it riles up their street urchins. Also, if the man who got ventilated cared about his five-year-old son who was in the car with him as he tried to run over an ICE agent, he wouldn't have tried to run over an ICE agent.

Minnesota

They say you are what you eat, and I must have chowed on a silly goose recently, as I might be one of the few people who believe every race in Minnesota is up for grabs.

A recent shooting at a high school football game in Eden Prairie, Minn., by Somali gangs has left parents understandably upset. This is from the same Somali community that has fleeced the federal government from every direction and played the victim card when they were caught.

The Somali gang situation is so bad that Minnesota Sheriff Bob Fletcher warned, "It’s a growing problem. … We better work our butts off right now to fix this problem in the Somali community, or we are going to launch into a 200-year legacy that won’t be unlike what some of the European countries are seeing."

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And just when you think the Somalis can't possibly take their nonsense any further, a Somali was arrested for planning a mass shooting at the nearby Mall of America, with just over three weeks to Election Day.

HARBINGER-O-RAMA! A white woman dropped an "n bomb" on a Somali kid stealing things from her baby bag. Once upon a time, that would have ruined her life. Instead, she was rewarded with over $800,000 on a fundraising platform.

Minnesotans are losing their patience with the Somali community, a majority of whom live off welfare, as well as the Democratic Party machine that defends them. I believe the voters are ready to give Minnesota the political enema it needs.

Obama to the Rescue?

Former President Barack Obama was summoned to my home state of Michigan to help the fledgling Red-Green Alliance communist stain, Abdul El-Sayed, in his bid to become Michigan's newest senator.

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     Related: The Very Real Danger of Abdul El-Sayed

It appears that El-Sayed isn't popular with black folks, and Obama, who is, thinks he can help his fellow traveler snag some black votes.

But what the Operation Mockingbird media mud puppies don't know — but listeners of the Kevin Downey, Jr. Show heard a few weeks ago — is that the Muslim community and the black folks of the Motor City aren't getting along.

It seems a Muslim woman and a black woman had an auto accident. The Muslim woman was whisked away by Muslim men, who then robbed the black woman. The Muslims also threatened a small black crowd that they outnumbered.

Days later, members of a black civil rights group called New Era showed up ready to do battle. The mouthy Muslim lad in the video below was nowhere to be found.

HOMETOWN-O-RAMA! At the 5:51 mark of the video, you will see a house on the right painted the color of a Little Debbie brownie. The house was white back then. That's my grandparents' old home where my dad grew up. I grew up on the same street about a mile north.

This isn't the first dust-up between the two communities.

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Calling it now, Mike Rogers can absolutely beat El-Sayed. He may or may not get black votes, but El-Sayed will likely get fewer.

That is your KDJ Week in Review!

Remember, if you listen to my national radio show, you'll know all this before your friends. We mock the Marxists and clown-slap the commies and have fun doing it.

Tune in, worldwide, at LINewsRadio.com, every Mon-Fri, 9:00-11:00 a.m. ET!

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining PJ Media VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | HAMAS | ICE | MINNESOTA | ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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