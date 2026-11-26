Why be thankful? Why be grateful? I am not asking whether you should give thanks and be grateful. You were probably raised right; probably taught to say yes, ma’am, and no, sir; probably learned to shine your shoes, keep your shirt clean; probably learned to stay out of jail, at least most of the time.

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And it is likely you’ve had emotional moments when it is easy to give thanks and be grateful. But do gratitude and thanks reside in the emotions? In the will? In neither or in both?

At one extreme are people bitter with the world. The kind of person who, if you wish them a good day, will scowl at you and insult you by saying, That’s easy for you to say! Really, is it easy to wish a grouch like that a good day, knowing it just opens the door to more complaints about life’s disappointments and another five minutes of gripes? Yes, how dare you be happy when the world is going to hell in a handbasket?

Well, the world has been going to hell in a handbasket since who threw the chunk, as the cowboy writer Louis L’Amour would say. There are lots of reasons to be sad. And they seem like pretty good ones on the surface, especially if you want to drown your sorrows in a glass that is not only half empty, but half empty with vinegar.

On the other extreme is the Pollyanna who, when she is run over by a car, says, At least it was a Cadillac. A book title from years ago appealed to people’s vanity, asking why good people have bad things happen to them. My reaction was: A) Are you really good? B) Are you any different from other members of the human race? End of story.

If I did not believe in God, would I be thankful and grateful when bad things happen? Is it presumptuous to say thank God, I am not an atheist? Yet faith is a gift. It does open the door a crack to thanks and gratitude on a different plane. The word Eucharist comes from the Greek for thanksgiving, after all.

Although, as St. John Henry Newman observed too accurately, “...when we gain our object, we suddenly leave off our prayers and coldly accept the favor.” He said, “When we have a number of blessings, we take them as our due. We do not consider that they are so many accumulated mercies.”

So I’m thankful for a holiday like Thanksgiving. Why? Because it is a secular holiday that calls on all people to give thanks and express gratitude. Thanksgiving and gratitude are natural virtues, but they raise the question: who do we thank for everything? It is not only believers who are plagued by doubts. Atheists and agnostics have them too. Did those billions of stars create themselves? Is there an unmoved mover? Did the beauty of a child’s ear design itself? That question alone brought the former communist Whittaker Chambers to belief in God.

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As one of the most famous former skeptics in history, St. Augustine said 16 centuries ago, “It is incomparably better to give thanks to God for a little than to exalt oneself over much.” Yes, even what we do “on our own” is like a five-year-old doing carpentry on the house, with his father's quiet hand guiding each step.

RELATED: Thursday Thoughts: This Thanksgiving, Remember Who You’re Thanking

As an agnostic 16-year-old, G.K. Chesterton wrote a nightly “prayer” found in his notebook. Were the seeds of gratitude, thanks and faith buried somewhere in his question?

Here dies another day

During which I have had eyes, ears, hands

And the great world round me;

And with tomorrow begins another.

Why am I allowed two?

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