It’s a scene that will play out in homes across America: Family members will take turns going around the table, expressing what they’re thankful for. We give thanks for our families, our health, our freedoms, our jobs, and our material blessings.

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We’ve baked Thanksgiving as a holiday into our culture, and naturally, we’ve commercialized the heck out of it. There’s a cottage industry of décor, plates, napkins, and cups that mark the holiday. T-shirts and hoodies with turkeys, pilgrims, or even lists of side dishes aren’t hard to find online or in stores.

Interestingly enough, only four nations on the planet set aside a day specifically for giving thanks. Only the U.S., Canada, Liberia, and St. Lucia have national Thanksgiving holidays.

Dr. Albert Mohler addressed how we can sometimes take Thanksgiving for granted on his podcast on Wednesday.

“It’s a major focus of cultural attention,” he said. “In one sense, in the United States, just in terms of the way our society works, is the announcement that the entire holiday season, of which Thanksgiving and Christmas are, in one sense, something of bookends, is now very much on the way.”

On top of smushing Thanksgiving into an amalgam of fall and winter celebrations that we often call “the holidays” (or, to use the marketing term that I loathe, “holiday”), we’re an increasingly secular culture. Even in a world that’s growing more secular, gratitude remains fashionable. Gratitude journals, mindfulness exercises, and Thanksgiving social media posts abound.

Flashback: Making My Peace With Thanksgiving

How often do we stop and think about Who we’re giving thanks to on Thanksgiving? I’d guess that we’re not thinking about it often enough. Gratitude without a recipient becomes little more than a recognition of our good fortune.

Referring to the four nations that celebrate Thanksgiving, Mohler points out, “And in all four of these cases, the giving thanks is very clearly within a Judeo-Christian, a biblical background, we’re giving thanks to God.”

Scripture is rife with reminders that we should be grateful to God on a regular basis. Jesus’ brother James — consider the fact that this guy was related by blood to the Messiah — wrote, “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shadow due to change” (James 1:17, ESV).

The Apostle Paul pointedly asked the church in Corinth in 1 Corinthians 4:7b, “What do you have that you did not receive?” Our talents, opportunities, relationships, and even our next breath ultimately come from God.

We shouldn’t forget that, but we do. Moses reminded the Israelites that prosperity makes us forgetful — and prideful:

11 Take care lest you forget the Lord your God by not keeping his commandments and his rules and his statutes, which I command you today, 12 lest, when you have eaten and are full and have built good houses and live in them, 13 and when your herds and flocks multiply and your silver and gold is multiplied and all that you have is multiplied, 14 then your heart be lifted up, and you forget the Lord your God, who brought you out of the land of Egypt, out of the house of slavery, 15 who led you through the great and terrifying wilderness, with its fiery serpents and scorpions and thirsty ground where there was no water, who brought you water out of the flinty rock, 16 who fed you in the wilderness with manna that your fathers did not know, that he might humble you and test you, to do you good in the end. 17 Beware lest you say in your heart, ‘My power and the might of my hand have gotten me this wealth.’ 18 You shall remember the Lord your God, for it is he who gives you power to get wealth, that he may confirm his covenant that he swore to your fathers, as it is this day. Deuteronomy 8:11–18 (ESV)

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Our thanklessness is a spiritual problem, whether we want to admit it or not. In Romans 1, Paul reminds us that no one has an excuse for not acknowledging God’s hand in everything, but, as he reminds us in verse 21, “For although they knew God, they did not honor him as God or give thanks to him, but they became futile in their thinking, and their foolish hearts were darkened.”

Giving thanks can be difficult sometimes — I know this full well because it’s been a difficult year for my family and for plenty of my friends — but we don’t have to have perfect lives to be grateful. Some Americans will gather around tables tomorrow with an empty chair, a difficult diagnosis, financial uncertainty, or a broken relationship weighing on their hearts.

Paul reminds us to “...give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you” (1 Thessalonians 5:18, ESV). And he declares, “Thanks be to God for his inexpressible gift!” (2 Corinthians 9:15, ESV).

We should be able to enjoy the turkey, the family gatherings, the traditions, and the football (although the real football will take place on Saturday at Sanford Stadium 🤣). But we should also count our blessings while remembering the One who gave them to us. Thanksgiving should be an act of worship, not merely an exercise in positive thinking.

4 Enter his gates with thanksgiving, and his courts with praise! Give thanks to him; bless his name! 5 For the Lord is good; his steadfast love endures forever, and his faithfulness to all generations. Psalm 100:4–5 (ESV)

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God is good, and we should remember that every day, not just one day a year. Happy Thanksgiving!

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